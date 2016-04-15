* IMF raises questions over bailout participation
* Creditors divided over economic targets, debt relief
* ECB action lifts bank shares, erases some bond losses
* Two-year yields still up 1 pct point this week
(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 15 Greek bond yields suffered one
of the most volatile days of the year on Friday as concerns
about delays to the country's bailout and the extent to which
the International Monetary Fund will take part in a new deal
dominated trading.
Greek bonds were heading for their worst week in a month
until the European Central Bank said it would start buying euro
zone rescue bonds from Greek banks under its purchase programme,
a move that helped shares and bonds in Athens to recover earlier
losses.
Greece's finances have been a contentious topic for the
world's central bankers and finance ministers gathered in
Washington for the IMF's spring meeting.
While stressing that the IMF would not abandon Greece,
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the
Fund's participation in the 86-billion-euro bailout agreed last
summer would depend on how the deal was restructured
.
The Fund has called on Greece's European Union partners to
offer debt relief, but that has been met with resistance in
Greece's biggest creditor, Germany, where Chancellor Angela
Merkel's government is facing a rise in euroscepticism
.
More immediate concerns centre on the long-delayed review of
reforms in Greece required to unlock loans that Athens needs to
repay 3.5 billion euros in debt maturing in July.
Euro zone finance ministers meet next week to try to break
the deadlock, but the chair of the group has said that there was
little flexibility on the budget targets, which the IMF believes
are unrealistic.
In a sign of the differences that investors fear could
derail a deal, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday
took aim at the IMF for delaying the conclusion of the review
.
"There is more talk and more noise. Greece has an interest
in appearing bad-tempered and trying to extract more
concessions," Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.
Greek bank shares surged almost 19 percent after
the ECB announced it would allow them to sell European Financial
Stability Facility notes of which they hold more than 30 billion
euros after rounds of recapitalisations.
That hauled up shares, which had been on a four-day
losing streak, and pulled two-year bond yields off six-week
highs of 12.57 percent hit in early trading.
Short-dated yields remained up around one percentage point
on the week, however, and traded above longer-dated equivalents,
a sign that markets fear the country is heading towards default.
Greece has said it will submit pension and tax reform bills
to parliament next week as it seeks to persuade its
international lenders to conclude the review.
Euro zone countries, which are dealing with a migration
crisis and the risk that Britain could vote to leave the
European Union in June, want the Greek issue solved quickly. But
even if a deal is struck, many analysts believe that, as in the
past, agreement won't come before deadline day.
"It will get left to the last possible second when
everything is going to blow up completely, and they will come to
some agreement that will keep the plates spinning for another
year or so," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
(Editing by Larry King and John Stonestreet)