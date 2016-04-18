By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 18 German Bund yields dipped on
Monday as oil prices plunged following a meeting by major
exporters in Qatar that collapsed without an agreement to freeze
output.
But the drop in yields was limited by the fact that markets
do not expect any new easing signals from the European Central
Bank at its meeting this week, having unveiled a comprehensive
package in March aimed at creating inflation.
Brent crude futures were 5 percent lower at $40.9
per barrel. Oil prices, which have fallen by as much as 70
percent since mid-2014, have played a major role in depressing
bond yields due to their impact on inflation expectations.
Ten-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were down 1 basis point at 0.12 percent
"The absence of an oil agreement is having some impact and
it is a bit of a risk-off environment but we doubt it will go
very far," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens. "The ECB meeting
this week will be a low profile one."
Money market rates suggest expectations for no
change in ECB interest rates until at least the last quarter of
the year and an 80 percent chance of another 10 basis point cut
in December.
The market's long-term inflation expectations as indicated
by the widely-watched five-year, five-year breakeven forwards
lingered near record lows at about 1.40 percent.
Despite the low inflation expectations and the weak oil
prices, many investors remain reluctant to push Bund yields
towards the record lows of 0.05 percent hit last year just
before one of the biggest Bund sell-offs in recent history took
yields above 1 percent in a matter of weeks.
When yields are close to zero, the absence of any protection
from coupon payments means price swings are higher in a sell-off
and investor losses are deeper.
Commerzbank strategists recommended investors use the
stronger opening in Bunds as an opportunity to sell, citing the
skewed risk-reward.
Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds rose as tumbling oil
prices made investors more risk averse.
