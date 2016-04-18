(Updates prices for close)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 18 The impact of tumbling oil prices on German Bunds proved brief on Monday with investors reluctant to push yields lower so close to the anniversary of one of the European benchmark's biggest sell-offs.

Ten-year Bund yields fell as low as 0.119 percent just after the market opened but quickly bounced back and closed the day at 0.16 percent even though oil prices dropped after a meeting of major exporters in Qatar.

Adding to the pressure, markets were expected no new easing signals from the European Central Bank at its meeting this week, having unveiled a comprehensive package in March aimed at creating inflation.

Oil prices, which have fallen by as much as 70 percent since mid-2014, have played a major role in depressing bond yields due to their effect on inflation expectations. Some analysts had expected Bund yields to fall even further than they did after the Doha talks.

"It is a bit surprising, but we're now at these ultra-low levels ... and people are a bit cautious to set up longs in Bunds," ING senior rate strategist Martin van Vliet said.

Bunds remained within sight of the 0.05 percent record low hit on April 17 last year. The trough was quickly followed by a sell-off that took yields above 1 percent in a matter of weeks.

When yields are close to zero, and with coupon payouts not an adequate compensation, price swings are greater in a sell-off and investor losses are deeper.

Commerzbank strategists recommended investors use the stronger opening in Bunds as an opportunity to sell, citing the skewed risk-reward ratio.

Analysts also said there was no incentive to buy the Bund in a week in which the ECB meeting was not expected to produce anything market-moving.

Money market rates suggest expectations for no change in ECB interest rates until at least the last quarter of the year and an 80 percent chance of another 10 basis point cut in December.

"The ECB meeting this week will be a low profile one," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.

Yields on most other euro zone bonds rose in line with Bunds. (Editing by Louise Ireland)