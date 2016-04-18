(Updates prices for close)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 18 The impact of tumbling oil
prices on German Bunds proved brief on Monday with investors
reluctant to push yields lower so close to the anniversary of
one of the European benchmark's biggest sell-offs.
Ten-year Bund yields fell as low as 0.119
percent just after the market opened but quickly bounced back
and closed the day at 0.16 percent even though oil prices
dropped after a meeting of major exporters in Qatar.
Adding to the pressure, markets were expected no new easing
signals from the European Central Bank at its meeting this week,
having unveiled a comprehensive package in March aimed at
creating inflation.
Oil prices, which have fallen by as much as 70 percent since
mid-2014, have played a major role in depressing bond yields due
to their effect on inflation expectations. Some analysts had
expected Bund yields to fall even further than they did after
the Doha talks.
"It is a bit surprising, but we're now at these ultra-low
levels ... and people are a bit cautious to set up longs in
Bunds," ING senior rate strategist Martin van Vliet said.
Bunds remained within sight of the 0.05 percent record low
hit on April 17 last year. The trough was quickly followed by a
sell-off that took yields above 1 percent in a matter of weeks.
When yields are close to zero, and with coupon payouts not
an adequate compensation, price swings are greater in a sell-off
and investor losses are deeper.
Commerzbank strategists recommended investors use the
stronger opening in Bunds as an opportunity to sell, citing the
skewed risk-reward ratio.
Analysts also said there was no incentive to buy the Bund in
a week in which the ECB meeting was not expected to produce
anything market-moving.
Money market rates suggest expectations for no
change in ECB interest rates until at least the last quarter of
the year and an 80 percent chance of another 10 basis point cut
in December.
"The ECB meeting this week will be a low profile one," KBC
strategist Piet Lammens said.
Yields on most other euro zone bonds rose in line with
Bunds.
