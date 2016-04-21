* World stocks rise as bonds lose their lure
* Crude bounces back as oversupply fears ease
* More talk than action expected from ECB
LONDON, April 21 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Thursday as oil prices jumped to a five-month high, supporting
the outlook for inflation, and as investors turned to riskier
assets such as stocks.
The European Central Bank is widely expected to refrain from
further economic stimulus at its policy meeting on Thursday,
providing little additional support for bond yields.
German 10-year yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- rose 3
basis points to 0.18 percent, pulling away from 0.05 percent
record lows. European stocks edged up taking their cue
from Asian shares which earlier reached 5-1/2-month highs and
Wall Street which is just shy of record highs.
A recovery in oil prices has helped shore up concerns about
a slowdown in the global economy and the outlook for inflation,
sparking a rally in world equity markets.
Crude prices rose to a five-month high on Thursday
as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that 2016 would
see the biggest fall in non-OPEC production in a generation,
helping rebalance a market that has been dogged by oversupply.
"In recent weeks, oil has been an indicator for the risk
sentiment in general and has driven equities up. Bonds, in
general, are trading a bit softer on that trend," Commerzbank
strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
After new easing measures were unveiled by the ECB last
month, Thursday's meeting is expected to be more talk than
action.
President Mario Draghi is likely to drive home the case for
ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday, hitting back after a
barrage of criticism from German officials who dispute the
bank's recipe for tackling the euro zone's economic malaise.
But while March's stimulus package has supported sentiment
and financial conditions, it has failed to weaken the euro or
lift long-term inflation expectations.
The five-year, five-year euro zone breakeven rate
, a key market-based expectation watched by the
ECB, dipped below 1.40 percent for the first time in six weeks
on Wednesday and is well below the 1.49 percent when the ECB
announced its March package.
It is not surprising then that focus is shifting towards
possible next steps for ECB easing. Citing anonymous euro zone
central bank sources, German daily newspaper 'Die Zeit' reported
on Thursday that some ECB members were in favour of extending
quantitative easing to equities.
