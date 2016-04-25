By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, April 25 German Bund yields held above
0.2 percent on Monday, hovering near recent one-month highs amid
some nervousness ahead of this week's central bank meetings in
the U.S. and Japan.
Bund yields ended Friday with their biggest weekly rise
since last December after a rebound in oil prices and a
wait-and-see message from the European Central Bank at a policy
meeting on Thursday.
Focus now turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets on
Wednesday, and a Bank of Japan meeting on Thursday.
The Fed is expected to hold rates steady, but may tweak its
description of the U.S. economic outlook to reflect more benign
conditions, leaving the path open for future rate rises.
The Bank of Japan is likely to cut its price forecasts and
debate whether a strong yen, weak global demand and soft
consumption have hurt inflation expectations enough to warrant
another blow of stimulus.
Bloomberg reported on Friday that the BOJ is considering
further easing monetary policy by applying negative rates to its
lending for financial institutions.
"It seems like there are some expectations for BOJ easing
come Thursday," said Rabobank fixed income strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor. "It is interesting because the last time the BOJ
eased it was seen as a worrying sign for global markets."
The yield on 10-year German bonds, the benchmark in the euro
zone, was steady at 0.23 percent and within sight of one-month
highs hit last week at 0.24 percent.
Bund yields have moved further away from a low of 0.075
percent hit earlier this month just as the April 29th
anniversary of last year's sharp sell-off draws near.
After failing to break below zero, Bund yields jumped above
1 percent last year in a matter of weeks, causing serious damage
to investors, who at the time were almost unanimously positioned
for a further fall in German borrowing costs.
Elsewhere, Austrian government bonds showed
little immediate reaction to Sunday's presidential election.
Austria's far right won more than a third of the vote in
the election and will face an independent in next month's
run-off, dumping out the country's two main parties from the
post for the first time.
While the presidency is largely a ceremonial role, the fact
that neither of the main ruling parties will be battling for the
post on May 22 marks a major change in Austrian politics - as
well as the rising role of the far right in Europe.
"The results are unlikely to trigger a significant reaction
in euro zone government bond markets this morning but illustrate
the political risks facing Europe," said Antoine Bouvet, rates
strategist at Mizuho, said in a note.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)