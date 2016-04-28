LONDON, April 28 German bond yields fell on Thursday as relief spread across markets than the U.S. Federal Reserve did not strongly signal that it would raise interest rates in June.

While the Fed has kept the door open to a June hike, it showed little sign it was in a hurry to tighten monetary policy amid an apparent slowdown in the world's largest economy.

German 10-year yields fell 4 basis points to 0.25 percent , mirroring an earlier move in U.S. Treasuries .

"The Fed didn't mention June at all, meaning that if they skip that, it will be September which is close to the election, so we are talking December now," said Soeren Moerch, head of fixed income trading at Danske Bank. "That is a very big relief for fixed income markets." (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)