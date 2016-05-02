(Updates prices for close)
By John Geddie
LONDON May 2 German bond yields edged down in
holiday-thinned trading on Monday, regaining some of the ground
lost last week on the anniversary of one of the biggest Bund
routs in history.
Retreating oil prices and unconvincing economic data from
the euro zone and the world's second largest economy China
supported demand for the European benchmark.
But holidays in Europe's financial capital London and across
Asia kept trading volumes low. Less than 300,000 Bund future
contracts traded by 1530 GMT, a fraction of last week's 750,000
daily average.
Ten-year yields fell 1 basis point to 0.28 percent
, steadying after Friday's 6 bps rise which pushed
yields to within a whisker of six-week highs.
Bund yields have risen for three consecutive weeks, their
worst run since a sell-off a year ago when yields shot from a
0.05 percent record low to over 1 percent in a matter of weeks.
But strategists are not expecting a similar blow-out this
time around.
"The initial parallels with the stunning sell-off exactly
one year ago cannot be dismissed but we see markets much better
protected this time around," Commerzbank strategist Rainer
Guntermann said.
Oil prices - which often drive inflation expectations and
bond yields - fell 2 percent on Monday as data showing higher
Middle East oil production and record hedge fund buying sparked
profit-taking.
The challenging outlook for global growth also supported
demand for safe haven Bunds.
Data showed euro zone factories did slightly better in
April, with output not losing as much momentum as initially
thought but growth in activity remained weak despite the
second-deepest price-cutting since early 2010.
That came on top of a survey on Sunday showing that activity
in China's manufacturing sector expanded only marginally,
raising doubts about the sustainability of a recent pick-up in
the economy.
Monday's fall in yields would have been deeper had it not
been for data that showed U.S manufacturing rose for a second
straight month in April, further evidence of economic strength
that could support an interest rate rise from the United States
next month.
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said he could
back a rise in rates as soon as June or July if U.S. economic
data firms up as he expects, comments that triggered selling in
bonds on Friday and pushed yields higher.
Elsewhere, Portuguese yields fell 6 basis points to 2.96
percent after rating agency DBRS maintained the country's only
investment grade rating on Friday, ensuring that its bonds
remain eligible for European Central Bank bond buying.
