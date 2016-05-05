* Italian/German bond yield gap at nine-week high
* Portuguese, Spanish yields also rise
* Brexit, migrants, Spanish elections all factors
* Rome announces unscheduled bond exchange
(Adds quote, background)
By John Geddie
LONDON, May 5 Borrowing costs for Europe's
indebted southern countries rose on Thursday, pulling further
away from the rock-bottom rates in Germany, as investors took
stock of a series of potentially disruptive political events in
the coming months.
The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields
stretched to its widest in nine weeks, while Portugal's
equivalent jumped to their highest in almost a month.
An uncertain outlook for the global economy has conspired
with nervousness around events including next month's Spanish
elections and Britain's referendum on European Union membership
to turn investors away from riskier assets.
European stocks have shed around 6 percent over the
last nine weeks, while the Japanese yen has hit 18-month
highs versus the dollar as investors sought safe havens.
"What worries me is what happens from a geopolitical
perspective," said Chris Chapman, fixed income portfolio manager
at Manulife Asset Management. "Particularly the idea that the
euro zone has done its best to work through a sovereign debt
crisis and a banking crisis and now faces a political crisis."
Bonds from peripheral euro zone countries have lagged the
German benchmark, which has attracted demand despite near-zero
yields that only a year ago triggered a sharp sell-off.
The gap, or spread, between Italian 10-year
bond yields -- the main benchmark on the southern periphery --
and German equivalents hit its widest in nine
weeks at 131 basis points.
While borrowing costs have been diverging gradually,
strategists said an announcement on Wednesday from Rome on a
bond exchange stretched them to the new milestone. Investors
tend to sell bonds to make room in their portfolios for new
supply.
"Looking forward there is a bit of supply to be absorbed
this week and market sentiment is poor...so we are cautious on
the direction for the periphery and expect more volatility,"
Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet said.
The Spanish and German yield spread gapped to
a one-month wide of 141 bps as Madrid sold a series of bonds at
auction on Thursday.
Portugal's 10-year yields jumped 6 bps to a three-week high
of 3.22 percent, pulling away from Germany's which
were slightly up on the day at 0.21 percent.
But even after the bond sales have passed, strategists
expect peripheral debt to underperform in what is expected to be
a hot political summer.
Europe is battling a migrant crisis which threatens its
principle of borderless travel; Greece is wrangling with
creditors over financial aid it needs to pay debts due in July;
and in June, Spain will vote again to try to break a political
deadlock while Britons will decide whether to stay in the EU.
In Italy, concerns are growing that a recently-unveiled
rescue fund for struggling banks may not be sufficient.
The potential for heightened market volatility linked to
these events bodes ill for peripheral bonds which benefit from a
borrow-at-low-rates, invest-high "carry" trading strategy.
The "carry" represents the difference between the yield of
an asset and the interest investors pay to borrow cash to buy
the asset. For the most part, carry strategies only work in
periods of low volatility because money managers have to review
their positions, or "mark-to-market", on a daily basis.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John
Stonestreet)