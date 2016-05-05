* Italian/German bond yield gap at nine-week high

* Portuguese, Spanish yields also rise

* Brexit, migrants, Spanish elections all factors

* Rome announces unscheduled bond exchange (Adds quote, background)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 5 Borrowing costs for Europe's indebted southern countries rose on Thursday, pulling further away from the rock-bottom rates in Germany, as investors took stock of a series of potentially disruptive political events in the coming months.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields stretched to its widest in nine weeks, while Portugal's equivalent jumped to their highest in almost a month.

An uncertain outlook for the global economy has conspired with nervousness around events including next month's Spanish elections and Britain's referendum on European Union membership to turn investors away from riskier assets.

European stocks have shed around 6 percent over the last nine weeks, while the Japanese yen has hit 18-month highs versus the dollar as investors sought safe havens.

"What worries me is what happens from a geopolitical perspective," said Chris Chapman, fixed income portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management. "Particularly the idea that the euro zone has done its best to work through a sovereign debt crisis and a banking crisis and now faces a political crisis."

Bonds from peripheral euro zone countries have lagged the German benchmark, which has attracted demand despite near-zero yields that only a year ago triggered a sharp sell-off.

The gap, or spread, between Italian 10-year bond yields -- the main benchmark on the southern periphery -- and German equivalents hit its widest in nine weeks at 131 basis points.

While borrowing costs have been diverging gradually, strategists said an announcement on Wednesday from Rome on a bond exchange stretched them to the new milestone. Investors tend to sell bonds to make room in their portfolios for new supply.

"Looking forward there is a bit of supply to be absorbed this week and market sentiment is poor...so we are cautious on the direction for the periphery and expect more volatility," Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet said.

The Spanish and German yield spread gapped to a one-month wide of 141 bps as Madrid sold a series of bonds at auction on Thursday.

Portugal's 10-year yields jumped 6 bps to a three-week high of 3.22 percent, pulling away from Germany's which were slightly up on the day at 0.21 percent.

But even after the bond sales have passed, strategists expect peripheral debt to underperform in what is expected to be a hot political summer.

Europe is battling a migrant crisis which threatens its principle of borderless travel; Greece is wrangling with creditors over financial aid it needs to pay debts due in July; and in June, Spain will vote again to try to break a political deadlock while Britons will decide whether to stay in the EU.

In Italy, concerns are growing that a recently-unveiled rescue fund for struggling banks may not be sufficient.

The potential for heightened market volatility linked to these events bodes ill for peripheral bonds which benefit from a borrow-at-low-rates, invest-high "carry" trading strategy.

The "carry" represents the difference between the yield of an asset and the interest investors pay to borrow cash to buy the asset. For the most part, carry strategies only work in periods of low volatility because money managers have to review their positions, or "mark-to-market", on a daily basis. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)