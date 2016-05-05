* Italian/German bond yield gap at nine-week high
* Spanish, Italian shares lead Europe's equity decline
* Brexit, migrants, Spanish elections all factors
* Rome surprises markets with bond exchange
* Portuguese bonds set for biggest daily rise since Feb
By John Geddie
LONDON, May 5 Borrowing costs for Europe's
indebted southern countries rose on Thursday, pulling further
away from the rock-bottom rates in Germany, as investors took
stock of a series of potentially disruptive political events in
the coming months.
The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields
stretched to its widest in nine weeks. Portuguese 10-year bond
yields rose 15 basis points and were set for their biggest daily
increase since February, when concern about the health of the
world economy and banks rattled markets.
An uncertain outlook for the global economy has combined
with nervousness around events such as next month's Spanish
election re-run and Britain's referendum on European Union
membership to turn investors away from riskier assets.
A similar trend has emerged in equity markets. Since
December, when Madrid initially held inconclusive elections,
Spanish stocks have shed over 15 percent and
Italy's have lost some 20 percent, compared
with a Europe-wide drop of 6.5 percent.
Investors, meanwhile, have sought safe havens - the Japanese
yen has pushed to an 18-month high versus the dollar.
Patrick O'Donnell, an investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management, said he has been scaling back his exposure to
peripheral government bonds - in particular, Italy's - since
March and as of this week is flat to his benchmark.
"There are a lot of risks, so it makes sense that there is a
bit of a reappraisal as we move into summer," said O'Donnell.
Bonds from peripheral euro zone countries have lagged the
German benchmark, which has attracted demand despite near-zero
yields that only a year ago triggered a sharp sell-off
.
The gap, or spread, between Italian 10-year
bond yields - the benchmark on the southern periphery - and
German equivalents spread to 134 basis points, its
widest in nine weeks.
Borrowing costs have been diverging gradually, but
strategists said an announcement on Wednesday from Rome on a
bond exchange stretched them further. Investors tend to sell
bonds to make room in their portfolios for new supply
.
The Spanish and German yield spread also moved
to its widest in a month at 143 bps as Madrid sold a series of
bonds at auction on Thursday.
Portugal's 10-year yields rose to a one-month high of 3.33
percent, pulling away from Germany's, which fell 4
bps to 0.16 percent -- a two-week low.
TURBULENT TIMES
Even after the bond sales have passed, investors expect
peripheral debt to underperform in what is expected to be a hot
political summer.
Europe is battling a migrant crisis which threatens its
principle of borderless travel; Greece is wrangling with
creditors over financial aid it needs to pay debts due in July;
and in June, Spain will vote again to try to break a political
deadlock. Meanwhile, Britons will decide whether to stay in the
European Union at all.
In Italy, concerns are growing that a recently disclosed
rescue fund for struggling banks may not be sufficient
.
"What worries me is what happens from a geopolitical
perspective," said Chris Chapman, fixed income portfolio manager
at Manulife Asset Management. "Particularly the idea that the
euro zone has done its best to work through a sovereign debt
crisis and a banking crisis and now faces a political crisis."
The potential for heightened market volatility linked to
those events bodes ill for peripheral bonds which benefit from a
borrow-at-low-rates, invest-high-"carry" trading strategy.
The "carry" represents the difference between the yield of
an asset and the interest investors pay to borrow cash to buy
the asset. For the most part, carry strategies only work in
periods of low volatility, because money managers have to review
their positions, or mark to market, on a daily basis.
