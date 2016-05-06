* Bund yields near recent 1-year lows of 0.075 percent
* Extend falls after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data
* Renewed appetite for German bonds amid risk aversion
* Peripheral bonds on firmer ground after sharp sell-off
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, May 6 German Bund yields hit their
lowest level in almost three weeks on Friday and recorded their
biggest weekly fall since late January against a backdrop of
renewed concerns about global growth.
Having risen to almost 0.31 percent just a week ago, yields
on top-rated 10-year German bonds have halved, moving back
within sight of one-year lows of 0.075 percent hit in April.
Analysts attributed the buying sentiment towards safe-haven
German debt to weak Chinese data; lower growth and inflation
forecasts from the European Commission; soft equity and oil
markets; nervousness ahead of June's election re-run in Spain
and Britain's referendum on EU membership.
Data on Friday showing the U.S. economy added the fewest
number of jobs in seven months in April fed into the momentum in
European and U.S. bond markets.
"There's been a risk-off mentality over the past week and
today's payrolls data reinforces that," said Philip Shaw, chief
economist at Investec.
Bund yields fell 2.5 basis point to 0.14 percent
, their lowest level in almost three weeks. The
weekly drop of 12.5 bps was the biggest seen since the last week
of January.
Most other euro zone bond yields were 1-2 basis points
lower, with peripheral bond markets on firmer ground after a
sharp sell-off on Thursday.
European stock markets extended their falls after the
payrolls release, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
on track for its second straight week of losses.
"If we have a deeper risk off mood in equities we could
easily see Bund yields dive below the lows seen last year at
0.05 percent," said ING's senior rates strategist Martin Van
Vliet.
Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo,
said he remained bullish on core government bond markets in the
euro zone given the subdued outlook for inflation.
Moody's ratings agency is due to report on Portugal's Ba1
rating later on Friday, with Commerzbank analysts saying the
stable outlook could be at risk.
There was relief for Lisbon last week after ratings agency
DBRS maintained the country's only investment grade rating,
ensuring Portuguese bonds remain eligible for European Central
Bank bond buying.
Elsewhere, Italy sold 1.91 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of
an Aug. 1, 2034 BTP bond at an exchange auction on Friday.
The Italian Treasury swapped the long-term bond with five
bonds maturing in 2017 and 2018 which it repurchased for a total
of 2.56 billion euros.
