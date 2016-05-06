* Bund yields near recent 1-year lows of 0.075 percent

* Extend falls after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data

* Renewed appetite for German bonds amid risk aversion

* Peripheral bonds on firmer ground after sharp sell-off (Updates prices for close)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, May 6 German Bund yields hit their lowest level in almost three weeks on Friday and recorded their biggest weekly fall since late January against a backdrop of renewed concerns about global growth.

Having risen to almost 0.31 percent just a week ago, yields on top-rated 10-year German bonds have halved, moving back within sight of one-year lows of 0.075 percent hit in April.

Analysts attributed the buying sentiment towards safe-haven German debt to weak Chinese data; lower growth and inflation forecasts from the European Commission; soft equity and oil markets; nervousness ahead of June's election re-run in Spain and Britain's referendum on EU membership.

Data on Friday showing the U.S. economy added the fewest number of jobs in seven months in April fed into the momentum in European and U.S. bond markets.

"There's been a risk-off mentality over the past week and today's payrolls data reinforces that," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

Bund yields fell 2.5 basis point to 0.14 percent , their lowest level in almost three weeks. The weekly drop of 12.5 bps was the biggest seen since the last week of January.

Most other euro zone bond yields were 1-2 basis points lower, with peripheral bond markets on firmer ground after a sharp sell-off on Thursday.

European stock markets extended their falls after the payrolls release, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index on track for its second straight week of losses.

"If we have a deeper risk off mood in equities we could easily see Bund yields dive below the lows seen last year at 0.05 percent," said ING's senior rates strategist Martin Van Vliet.

Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo, said he remained bullish on core government bond markets in the euro zone given the subdued outlook for inflation.

Moody's ratings agency is due to report on Portugal's Ba1 rating later on Friday, with Commerzbank analysts saying the stable outlook could be at risk.

There was relief for Lisbon last week after ratings agency DBRS maintained the country's only investment grade rating, ensuring Portuguese bonds remain eligible for European Central Bank bond buying.

Elsewhere, Italy sold 1.91 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of an Aug. 1, 2034 BTP bond at an exchange auction on Friday.

The Italian Treasury swapped the long-term bond with five bonds maturing in 2017 and 2018 which it repurchased for a total of 2.56 billion euros. (Editing by Jon Boyle)