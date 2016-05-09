* Greek 10-year yields hit 4-month low, 2-year slide 70 bps

* Greek parliament passes reforms, helps case for aid

* Analysts say hurdles still in Greece's path (Updates prices for close)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, May 9 Borrowing costs in Greece fell sharply on Monday, with 10-year government bond yields hitting four-month lows after lawmakers in Athens passed unpopular pension and tax reforms that could encourage the country's creditors to unlock bailout cash.

Two-year Greek bond yields tumbled 70 basis points, while five-year yields slid 20 bps, outperforming other euro zone bond markets.

The approval came hours before euro zone finance ministers met to discuss whether Greece had met the terms of a multi-billion euro bailout.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Monday he hoped for a deal on reforms and debt relief, that would unlock 5 billion euros of new loans, on May 24.

"The vote in parliament is constructive and positive for the Eurogroup (ministers) talks and that should help the decision to give Greece additional support," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

"Although the Greek bond market is illiquid, the fact that yields are lower is a good sign," he added.

Greece's 10-year bond yield was down 16 bps at 8.5 percent, its lowest level in four months. Most other euro zone yields were flat to slightly lower on the day with benchmark German Bund yields down 2 bps at 0.13 percent .

Some hedge funds are eyeing investments in Greek stocks and debt they see as cheap, predicting a recovery after seven years of crisis.

They say last year's recapitalisation of Greek banks and new bankruptcy rules that should make it easier for lenders to sell their non-performing loans, plus a fall in stock prices to historic lows, create opportunities for risk-taking investors.

Greek stocks rose 1 percent on Monday to four-month highs.

Some analysts were cautious, pointing to other obstacles in Greece's path such as a request from the IMF for legislation on contingency measures in the event current fiscal targets are not met.

Greece's reform package is a major step forward but Eurogroup finance ministers will probably not release a multi-billion euro bailout right away, European Commission Deputy President Jyrki Katainen said on Monday.

"There are still significant hurdles, especially the contingency measures the IMF is asking for," said Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital Economics.

"Greece is still saying it can't pass those measures and assuming this can be addressed, there is still the issue of debt relief which is what Greece really needs," she said. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alison Williams)