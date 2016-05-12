(Corrects record low in paragraph 2)
By John Geddie
LONDON May 12 German Bund yields forged a new
one-month low on Thursday with demand for safe haven debt
propped up by global growth worries, stock market woes and a
rebounding single currency.
The European benchmark 10-year yield has been edging
steadily lower over the past fortnight, homing in on a 2016
trough of 0.075 percent struck on April 11 and a record low of
0.05 percent set last year.
Global shares fell broadly on Thursday, with the Dow Jones
Industrial Average recording its biggest daily fall since
February following downbeat quarterly retail reports in the
world's largest economy.
Strategists said a stronger single currency, which has
firmed over 1 percent against the U.S dollar in the last three
months, has also underpinned demand for euro-denominated
assets such as bonds.
"Bunds looks set to remain resilient amid shaky risk
sentiment and a rebounding euro," Commerzbank strategist Rainer
Guntermann said.
"We still expect Bund yields to test the lower bound of the
range and indeed new all-time lows before long."
In a sign of this demand for euro zone bonds, more than 10
billion euros of orders were placed for a rare 50-year debt from
Spain on Wednesday. More than 80 percent of the 3 billion bonds
issued were placed with foreign investors.
At the auctions on Thursday, Ireland will sell bonds
maturing in 2022 while Italy will sell three-, seven- and
15-year bonds. This will close off weekly supply which ING
estimates will top 20 billion euros.
Euro zone yields were broadly lower on Thursday with Greek
10-year yields leading the pack, down 5 basis points at a new
six-month low of 7.62 percent.
With hopes high that Athens will soon clinch a debt deal
with creditors, strategists said Greek markets had been given
another lift by expectations that the European Central Bank may
re-instate cheap funding for the country's troubled lenders.
The ECB could waive its minimum credit rating on Greek bonds
after Athens reaches a deal with creditors, Reuters reported
last month, allowing banks to use the debt as collateral for
cheap funding after almost a year on an expensive liquidity
lifeline.
The previous waiver was ditched last year when Greece almost
tumbled out of the euro zone, refusing to meet its bailout
commitments, exacerbating its debt crisis.
"This topic, the recent positive tones around the bail-out
review as well as the prospect of an actual debate around debt
relief have driven Greek bond yields substantially lower over
the recent weeks," RBC strategist Peter Schaffrik said.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)