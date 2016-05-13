LONDON May 13 Irish 10-year bond yields hit
their lowest level in almost a month on Friday, outpacing euro
zone peers before a Moody's ratings review that may end with an
upgrade for Europe's fastest growing economy.
Most euro zone bond yields were lower, with benchmark German
Bund yields heading back towards Thursday's one-month low even
as data showed stronger-than-expected German economic growth in
the first quarter.
Ratings were in focus with Moody's expected to report on
Ireland and Standard & Poor's scheduled to give an update on
Italy later in the day.
Commerzbank and Rabobank said there was a likelihood that
Moody's could upgrade Ireland's Baa1 rating, which has a
positive outlook.
A fall in the debt-to-GDP ratio, a commitment to improving
Ireland's fiscal position and progress in strengthening the
banking sector all bode well for a ratings upgrade, analysts
said.
Ireland has rebounded quickly from a 2010 international
bailout and its economy benefited in 2015 from further falls in
unemployment, a bumper year for retail sales and a weak euro
that boosted the large export sector.
The Irish economy grew by 7.8 percent last year, making it
the fastest growing economy in the European Union for a second
straight year.
Political uncertainty has also eased a little after Enda
Kenny was re-elected Ireland's prime minister a week ago, ending
10 weeks of political deadlock.
"A stronger economy is helping bring down Ireland's
debt-to-GDP ratio at a fast pace and the new government, while
in a minority, remains committed to fiscal consolidation," said
Lyn Graham-Taylor, a fixed income strategist at Rabobank.
"We're confident about a one-notch upgrade."
Ireland's 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 0.83
percent, the lowest level in almost a month,
outperforming German and French yields that shed 1.6 and 1.9 bps
respectively .
The outperformance helped to narrow the yield gap between
Irish and German bonds to about 70 bps - down from 79 bps a week
ago when the spread was at its widest since late February.
The Irish/French 10-year yield spread has narrowed about 6
bps over the past week, with Commerzbank analysts expecting
Irish bonds to keep a bullish momentum against French bonds even
with Britain's referendum on EU membership looming in June.
Britain is one of Ireland's biggest trading partners and a
vote to leave the European Union -- or Brexit -- is a risk for
the Irish economy.
Cantor Fitzgerald analysts estimate that the average daily
volume in Irish government bonds has fallen 40 percent since
2016 began as investors withdraw ahead of the British
vote.
In contrast to Ireland, Commerzbank expressed some caution
over Italian bonds ahead of an S&P ratings review but expected
the agency to affirm Italy's rating at BBB- with a stable
outlook.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones)