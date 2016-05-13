* Moody's to review Irish rating later on Friday

* Some analysts say upgrade likely

* Yields reach one-month low, but Brexit jitters persist (Updates prices for close)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, May 13 Ireland's 10-year government bond yield fell to a one-month low on Friday, outperforming euro zone peers, before a ratings review that may result in an upgrade for Europe's fastest growing economy.

Most euro zone bond yields were lower on the day, with benchmark German Bund yields close to Thursday's one-month low as data showed stronger-than-expected German economic growth in the first quarter,

But Irish bonds were one of the best performers. Analysts at both Commerzbank and Rabobank said Moody's was likely to upgrade Dublin's Baa1 rating, for which it currently has a positive outlook.

A fall in Ireland's debt-to-GDP ratio below 100 percent, a commitment to improving its fiscal position and progress in strengthening the country's banks all bode well for a ratings upgrade, analysts said.

Ireland has rebounded quickly from a 2010 international bailout. Bolstered by declining unemployment, healthy retail sales and a weak euro, which underpinned its exporters, the economy grew 7.8 percent in 2015. It was fastest growing economy in the European Union for a second straight year.

Political uncertainty has also eased since Enda Kenny was re-elected Ireland's prime minister a week ago, ending 10 weeks of political deadlock after an inconclusive national election .

"A stronger economy is helping bring down Ireland's debt-to-GDP ratio at a fast pace and the new government, while in a minority, remains committed to fiscal consolidation," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a fixed income strategist at Rabobank. "We're confident about a one-notch upgrade."

Ireland's 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 0.82 percent, the lowest level in just over a month. It outperformed German and French yields, which were 3 bps lower on the day at 0.13 percent and 0.47 percent, respectively .

The yield gap between Irish and German bonds narrowed to about 70 bps - down from 79 bps a week ago, when the spread was at its widest since late February. The Irish/French 10-year yield spread has narrowed about 6 bps over the past week.

However, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts estimate the average daily volume in Irish government bonds has fallen 40 percent this year, as investors withdraw before Britain's European Union referendum. Britain is one of Ireland's biggest trading partners, and a vote to leave the EU is a risk for the Irish economy.

For some analysts, the referendum was a reason to remain cautious towards Irish bonds.

"Moody's rating on Ireland has lagged Fitch and S&P, so Irish bond prices are appreciating on the back of expectations for an upgrade today," said Natixis fixed income Cyril Regnat.

"But I would be a bit more cautious because if we get a Brexit, then Ireland would be one of the biggest casualties in the euro zone," said Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat.

Research by Davy Stockbrokers shows that a 1 percent decrease in U.K. economic output has led in the past to a 0.3 percent drop in Ireland.

Standard & Poor's is scheduled to give an update on Italy later in the day. Commerzbank expressed some caution over Italian bonds before the review but expected the agency to affirm Italy's rating at BBB- with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Larry King)