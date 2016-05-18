LONDON May 18 Euro zone government bond yields
rose on Wednesday, lifted by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields
after data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials
boosted expectations for a U.S. interest rate rise this year.
Short-dated U.S. bond yields rose to nearly three-week highs
on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices recorded their
biggest increase in more than three years in April.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed
President John Williams both said on Tuesday that they expect
two or three increases to U.S. rates this year, while Dallas Fed
President Robert Kaplan said he will advocate for a rate hike at
the Fed's upcoming policy meetings.
"We've had hawkish comments from Fed officials overnight and
a big move in Treasury yields, so Europe is playing catch up,"
said ING's senior rates strategist Martin Van Vliet.
Euro zone bond yields were 2-3 basis points higher across
the region.
Benchmark German Bund yields rose 2.7 bps to 0.16 percent,
holding above last week's one-month lows of 0.10 percent
ahead of a four billion euro sale of 10-year bonds
later in the day.
Minutes from Fed's April policy meeting are released later
on Wednesday and could shed more light on the U.S. rate outlook.
"Of particular interest will be the Fed's decision to omit
the statement on global economic and financial conditions posing
downside risks to the U.S. economy in April," said Nick
Stamenkovic, macro strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"The Fed's assessment of recent U.S. inflation data is also
important. We expect a modest tightening in July but the risk is
a delay to September," he said in a note.
Elsewhere, Austria's government said an agreement had been
reached in principle with major creditors of "bad bank" Heta and
the province of Carinthia about a repayment of billions of euros
of bonds.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)