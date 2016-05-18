LONDON May 18 Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday, lifted by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials boosted expectations for a U.S. interest rate rise this year.

Short-dated U.S. bond yields rose to nearly three-week highs on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in more than three years in April.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed President John Williams both said on Tuesday that they expect two or three increases to U.S. rates this year, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he will advocate for a rate hike at the Fed's upcoming policy meetings.

"We've had hawkish comments from Fed officials overnight and a big move in Treasury yields, so Europe is playing catch up," said ING's senior rates strategist Martin Van Vliet.

Euro zone bond yields were 2-3 basis points higher across the region.

Benchmark German Bund yields rose 2.7 bps to 0.16 percent, holding above last week's one-month lows of 0.10 percent ahead of a four billion euro sale of 10-year bonds later in the day.

Minutes from Fed's April policy meeting are released later on Wednesday and could shed more light on the U.S. rate outlook.

"Of particular interest will be the Fed's decision to omit the statement on global economic and financial conditions posing downside risks to the U.S. economy in April," said Nick Stamenkovic, macro strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"The Fed's assessment of recent U.S. inflation data is also important. We expect a modest tightening in July but the risk is a delay to September," he said in a note.

Elsewhere, Austria's government said an agreement had been reached in principle with major creditors of "bad bank" Heta and the province of Carinthia about a repayment of billions of euros of bonds. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)