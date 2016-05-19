* Bund yield hits 2-week high after Fed minutes

* Expectations for June U.S. rate hike creeping higher

* ECB April minutes due for release

* Spain, France to auction bonds

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, May 19 Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield hit a two-week high on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting rekindled talk of an interest rate hike in June.

Fed officials felt the U.S. economy could be ready for another rate increase in June, according to the minutes from the April meeting released on Wednesday.

That followed hawkish comments from Fed policymakers earlier this week, as well as data showing that U.S. consumer prices notched up their biggest rise in over three years in April and an upward revision to factory orders numbers.

CME fed fund futures put the probability of a June rate hike by the Fed at 34 percent, compared with 19 percent ahead of the Fed minutes, 15 percent on Tuesday, and less than 1 percent a month ago, according to CME group's FedWatch.

"Rate hike expectations are rising but I think the jury is still out on a June move," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

"On the one hand, high-profile data such as the next payrolls numbers could boost expectations for a hike, but on the other hand, uncertainty in the world or weaker data could delay (it)," he said.

Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest in two months on Wednesday, setting the tone for European markets.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose as much as 4 basis points to a two-week high at about 0.20 percent, before pulling back to around 0.18 percent.

Other euro zone bond yields were 2-3 bps higher.

Analysts said a fall in oil prices and concern about an EgyptAir plane that went missing en route from Paris to Cairo could be lending the safe-haven German market some support.

Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis, said that even with a selloff in U.S. bond markets, European bonds would draw support from upcoming risk events such as next month's British referendum on European Union membership.

"The outcome of the referendum is still highly uncertain and until that's out of the way we won't see a clear trend in the European bond market," he said.

The European Central Bank meanwhile releases the minutes from its April meeting later in the day.

They could shed more light on the Bank's plans to buy corporate bonds as part of its asset-purchase programme next month as well as show if growing criticism of its monetary policy is having any impact on its appetite for further easing.

Spain will auction between 2 billion euros and 3 billion euros of bonds due 2019, 2024 and 2030 on Thursday. France is scheduled to sell between 5.5 billion and 6.5 billion euros of medium-term bonds.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)