* Bund yield hits 2-week high after Fed minutes
* Expectations for June U.S. rate hike creeping higher
* ECB April minutes due for release
* Spain, France to auction bonds
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, May 19 Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund
yield hit a two-week high on Thursday after minutes from the
U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting rekindled talk of an
interest rate hike in June.
Fed officials felt the U.S. economy could be ready for
another rate increase in June, according to the minutes from the
April meeting released on Wednesday.
That followed hawkish comments from Fed policymakers earlier
this week, as well as data showing that U.S. consumer prices
notched up their biggest rise in over three years in April and
an upward revision to factory orders numbers.
CME fed fund futures put the probability of a June rate hike
by the Fed at 34 percent, compared with 19 percent ahead of the
Fed minutes, 15 percent on Tuesday, and less than 1 percent a
month ago, according to CME group's FedWatch.
"Rate hike expectations are rising but I think the jury is
still out on a June move," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer
Guntermann.
"On the one hand, high-profile data such as the next
payrolls numbers could boost expectations for a hike, but on the
other hand, uncertainty in the world or weaker data could delay
(it)," he said.
Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest in two
months on Wednesday, setting the tone for European markets.
Germany's 10-year bond yield rose as much as 4 basis points
to a two-week high at about 0.20 percent, before
pulling back to around 0.18 percent.
Other euro zone bond yields were 2-3 bps higher.
Analysts said a fall in oil prices and concern about an
EgyptAir plane that went missing en route from Paris to Cairo
could be lending the safe-haven German market some support.
Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis, said that
even with a selloff in U.S. bond markets, European bonds would
draw support from upcoming risk events such as next month's
British referendum on European Union membership.
"The outcome of the referendum is still highly uncertain and
until that's out of the way we won't see a clear trend in the
European bond market," he said.
The European Central Bank meanwhile releases the minutes
from its April meeting later in the day.
They could shed more light on the Bank's plans to buy
corporate bonds as part of its asset-purchase programme next
month as well as show if growing criticism of its monetary
policy is having any impact on its appetite for further easing.
Spain will auction between 2 billion euros and 3 billion
euros of bonds due 2019, 2024 and 2030 on Thursday. France is
scheduled to sell between 5.5 billion and 6.5 billion euros of
medium-term bonds.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)