* Bund yield hits two-week high after Fed minutes
* Expectations for June U.S. rate hike creeping higher
* ECB April minutes due for release
* Spain, France auction bonds
LONDON, May 19 Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund
yield rose to a two-week high on Thursday as minutes from the
Federal Reserve's last meeting rekindled talk that U.S. interest
rates would rise next month.
Fed officials felt the U.S. economy could be ready for
another rate increase in June, according to the minutes from the
April meeting released on Wednesday that took markets by
surprise.
The minutes followed hawkish comments from Fed policymakers
earlier this week. In addition, data this week showed that U.S.
inflation rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in
April and factory orders numbers were revised higher.
Fed fund futures put the probability of a June rate hike by
the Fed at 34 percent, compared with 19 percent before the Fed
minutes were released, 15 percent on Tuesday, and less than 1
percent a month ago, according to CME group's FedWatch.
"Rate hike expectations are rising, but I think the jury is
still out on a June move," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer
Guntermann.
"On the one hand, high-profile data such as the next
payrolls numbers could boost expectations for a hike, but on the
other hand, uncertainty in the world or weaker data could delay
(it)," he said.
Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields climbed to their highest in
two months on Wednesday, setting the tone for European markets.
Germany's 10-year bond yield rose as much as 4 basis points
to a two-week high at about 0.20 percent, before
pulling back a touch. Other euro zone bond yields were 2-5 bps
higher.
Analysts said a fall in oil prices and concern about an
EgyptAir plane that went missing en route from Paris to Cairo
may be lending the safe-haven German market some support.
Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis, said that
even with a selloff in U.S. bond markets, European bonds were
likely to show resilience before risk events such as next
month's British referendum on European Union membership.
"The outcome of the referendum is still highly uncertain and
until that's out of the way we won't see a clear trend in the
European bond market," he said.
The European Central Bank releases the minutes from its
April meeting later in the day. They may shed more light on ECB
plans to buy corporate bonds as part of its asset-purchase
programme next month. They may also show whether criticism of
its monetary policy is affecting plans for further easing.
Spain sold 2.5 billion euros of bonds due 2019, 2024 and
2030 on Thursday. France sold about 6.2 billion euros of
medium-term bonds.
