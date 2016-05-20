LONDON May 20 German Bund yields were on track for their biggest weekly rise in a month on Friday amid renewed talk of a U.S. interest rate hike, but a lack of conviction about an imminent move meant investors held back for now from pushing yields any higher.

Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, Fed minutes suggesting a June rate hike could be on the table and strong economic data have refocused market attention this week on higher U.S. rates - hurting stock and bond markets and boosting the dollar.

A rise in U.S. Treasury yields to two-month highs dragged German 10-year bond yields - the benchmark in Europe - to two-week highs on Thursday.

But yields were off those peaks on Friday, with bond investors not entirely convinced that another U.S. rate increase is just around the corner.

Treasury yields fell on Thursday, shrugging off comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley who said the U.S. economy could be strong enough to warrant an interest rate increase in June or July.

"We had hawkish comments from Dudley, and he's one of the more important members of the Fed, but that didn't hurt the U.S. bond market," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.

"So we think at the moment the market is in a wait-and-see mood - it's not convinced that there will be a June rate hike."

Germany's 10-year bond yield was steady at 0.16 percent , holding below a two-week high hit on Thursday around 0.20 percent. Still, this week's sell-off puts German bond yields on track for their biggest weekly rise in a month.

Other euro zone bond yields were flat to 2 basis points lower.

Antoine Bouvet, a rates strategist at Mizuho, said that while long-dated bond yields in Germany were vulnerable to a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, a Fed rate hike in June would likely be seen by the market as a policy error.

"For this reason, we think the magnitude of a pull-back in German yields caused by a hawkish FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) will be limited," Bouvet said in a note.

Analysts say safe-haven German bonds should remain resilient in the weeks ahead given risk events such as next month's referendum in Britain on whether to leave the European Union.

But others believe German yields are too low.

Scott Thiel, head of global bonds at BlackRock, told Reuters on Thursday the trajectory for inflation and growth meant German bond yields were too low.

"On balance, Europe's economy has been stronger than most people would have expected and oil prices have recovered substantially, so if that trend continues it's not automatic that the ECB will deliver more easing in the near term," Thiel said. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones)