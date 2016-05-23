* Ten-year yields fall 26 bps to 7.37 pct
* Cost of insuring Greece against default tumbles
* Greek stocks best performers in euro zone
* Eurogroup expected to sign off bailout loans on Tuesday
By John Geddie
LONDON, May 23 Greek government borrowing costs
fell to a six-month low on Monday after Athens agreed a series
of reforms that should pave the way for an agreement on bailout
loans and debt relief talks this week.
Ten-year bond yields fell 26 basis points to 7.37 percent
, levels not seen since late November.
The cost of insuring Athens' debt against default, as
measured by five-year credit default swaps, also fell to a
six-month low, while the country's stocks
outperformed all other euro zone markets to rise 1 percent.
Lawmakers in Athens approved a series of measures including
tax increases and a contingency mechanism of spending cuts, a
package it hopes will help unlock the funds it needs to pay
upcoming loans and increasing state arrears.
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside parliament to
protest against the reforms.
Euro zone finance ministers meet on Tuesday to sign off
bailout loans for Athens and are likely to forge a tentative and
highly conditional plan to help the country to reprofile its
debt burden to make it more sustainable.
Commerzbank strategists said a thumbs up from the Eurogroup
may also see the European Central Bank (ECB) restore a waiver
for Greek government bonds that could deliver cheaper funding to
its troubled banks, and even make Athens' bonds eligible for
quantitative easing.
"It seems to all be falling into place for Greece,"
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
All other euro zone yields tracked oil prices lower on
Monday with strategists pointing to a lack of upcoming bond
supply and weaker equity markets which should keep downward
pressure on yields.
Bond yields tend to trade broadly in line with crude prices,
which shed over 1 percent, as cheaper oil dims the outlook for
inflation.
Strategists also pointed to the light calendar of issuance
this week as another supportive factor for bonds with only
Germany set to sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds and demand
propped up by 3.5 billion euros of coupon payments from France.
"The lack of supply...should be supportive for bonds,"
Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.
A weak opening for euro zone equities, weighed down by
losses in commodity stocks and the slump in shares of German
drugsmaker Bayer after it made an offer for Monsanto, was also
seen increasing demand for safer fixed income assets.
Euro zone business growth, meanwhile, unexpectedly slowed to
a 16-month low in May, a survey published on Monday showed,
keeping the onus on the ECB's ultra-easy monetary policy.
Benchmark German 10-year yields fell 3 bps to 0.14 percent,
clawing back some ground after their biggest weekly rise in a
month on growing talk of another hike in U.S. interest rates.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)