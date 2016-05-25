* Greek 10-year yields fall near 7 percent
* Cost of insuring Greek debt against default hits 18-month
low
* 2yr yields slide 140 bps, dip below 10yr yields
* Euro zone finance ministers unlock aid, offer debt relief
(Updates prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, May 25 Greek borrowing costs hit a
six-month low on Wednesday and the cost of insuring its bonds
against default was the cheapest in 18 months after euro zone
finance ministers unlocked new funds for Athens and gave it a
firm offer of debt relief.
Yields on short-dated Greek government bonds tumbled more
than 140 basis points to a six-month low and were under 10-year
yields for the first time since March in a sign that investors
have more confidence the country can pay back its debts.
Greece's 10-year yield fell more than 30 bps
to 7.07 percent, also a six-month low. Reuters data showed it
dipped briefly below 7 percent, a level deemed just
about sustainable for a government to fund itself in markets.
After talks that ran into Wednesday, Eurogroup ministers
agreed to release 10.3 billion euros in new funds for Greece in
recognition of fiscal reforms pushed through by Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras's leftist-led coalition.
But a bigger step was a deal by which the euro zone agreed
to offer Athens debt relief in 2018, if necessary, to meet
agreed criteria on its payments burden. That secured an
agreement from the International Monetary Fund to again join the
euro zone in funding the country's bailout.
"The good news is that the amount that the creditors are
likely to give Greece before July means that Greece will be able
to pay bonds that mature in July and there will be no default,"
said BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq.
The cost of insuring Greek debt against default - as
measured by five-year credit default swaps - fell to 844 basis
points, the lowest since December 2014,
according to data provider Markit.
The positive market sentiment spread to other low-rated euro
zone bonds. Portuguese 10-year yields fell 10 bps to a
three-week low under 3 percent, while Spanish and
Italian equivalents fell 8 bps to 1.47 and 1.36 percent,
respectively.
The Greek/German 10-year yield spread was its tightest level
in about six months at about 713 bps.
The top Greek shares index rallied in early deals as
sovereign yields fell. It had been set to post its highest close
since December 2015 until a late pullback saw it end flat.
Ratings agency Moody's said unlocking further aid was a
positive development for Greece's creditworthiness.
Moody's rates Greece Caa3, deep in junk territory, with a
stable outlook. It is set to review the rating on June 24.
A thumbs-up from the Eurogroup could see the European
Central Bank restore a waiver for Greek government bonds that
could deliver cheaper funding to its troubled banks, and even
make Athens's bonds eligible for quantitative easing.
"If this trend in the bond yield continues like this, it
will make the ECB think about whether to add Greece to their
shopping list and that will massively drive the yield even
lower," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Forex.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Reporting by Dhara
Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones and John Stonestreet)