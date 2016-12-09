LONDON Dec 9 Most euro zone government bond
yields fell in early Friday trade, reversing increases made the
previous session after the ECB reduced its asset purchases but
promised protracted stimulus to support a recovery.
Catching markets off-guard on Thursday, the ECB said its
bond buying would be cut to 60 billion euros a month from 80
billion euros starting in April, but would go on at least until
the end of 2017, three months longer than expected.
Most euro zone bonds sold off on Thursday but recovered
early on Friday.
Bond yields across the euro zone were 2 to 4 basis points
lower. Germany's two-year Schatz yield gave up an early rise to
trade 1 basis point lower on the day at minus 0.74 percent
.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King)