* Italians state bailout seen after rescue plan falls short
* Spanish banks could face 4 bln euro payout after ECJ
ruling
* Bond yields rise broadly after U.S. growth data
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Dec 22 Southern European government bond
yields rose on Thursday as Italian lender Monte dei Paschi
appeared on track for a state bailout, shining a spotlight on
the region's struggling banks.
Italian and Spanish yields were the fastest risers in a
broad bond market sell-off exacerbated by strong U.S. GDP data
that could support a faster pace of monetary tightening in the
world's largest economy next year.
Investors were also fretting about Spain's banks, which
could be facing more than 4 billion euros of costs after a
European court ruling on a disputed mortgage clause.
In Italy, Monte dei Paschi's board was expected to
approve a request for state aid later on Thursday, after it
raised less than half the 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) it
needs by the end of the year.
A failure of the country's third largest lender, which has
been in crisis mode for years, would threaten the savings of
thousands of Italians, and a government bailout might not
protect them entirely.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 4 bps to 1.86
percent, while the Spanish equivalent rose a similar amount to
1.41 percent by 1600 GMT.
All other euro zone bond yields were up 1-3 bps on the day.
"A bailout in itself is good news, but the big question is
whether it is in line with European law," DZ Bank strategist
Daniel Lenz said. "It's an open question whether there will be a
solution everybody is fine with."
Under EU bailout rules, investors must bear some of the
losses before taxpayer money can be used to save a bank.
Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said the prospect of a
state bailout was one reason why losses on Italian bonds had
been modest.
"It may even prove a blessing in disguise if this means we
start dealing with the NPLs problem at Monte dei Paschi and some
of the smaller (Italian) banks," he said, referring to the high
ratio of non-performing loans in the country's banking sector.
Data on Wednesday showed that the U.S. economy grew faster
than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its best
performance in two years, which pushed U.S Treasury yields and
euro zone equivalents broadly higher.
The Fed last week hiked rates for the first time in 12
months and signalled three further hikes in 2017 if economic
conditions allow.
