LONDON Jan 6 Portugal's 10-year government bond yield rose to a new 11-month high on Friday as bond markets across the euro area came under selling pressure following the latest U.S. jobs numbers.

U.S. employment increased less than expected in December but a rebound in wages pointed to sustained labor market momentum that sets up the economy for stronger growth and further interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year.

As U.S. yields rose after the data, bond yields across the euro zone also moved higher, pushing Portugal's 10-year bond yield to an 11-month high of 4.10 percent.

Spain's 10-year bond yield rose 7 basis points to around 1.56 percent, its highest level in more than three weeks. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)