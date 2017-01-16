* DBRS cuts Italian credit rating
* Move seen raising bank borrowing costs
* Italian bonds 2-3 bps higher across curve
* Hard Brexit worries bolster demand for German Bunds
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Jan 16 Italy's government bond yields
rose on Monday after the country's sovereign credit rating was
downgraded by DBRS, a move that could raise borrowing costs for
its frail banking sector.
But the rise in Italian yields was capped by broader falls
in euro zone government bond yields, with renewed concerns about
a "hard" Brexit lifting demand for safe-haven debt in the bloc.
Canadian ratings agency DBRS on Friday cut Italy's credit
rating to BBB (high) from A (low), citing uncertainty over the
country's ability to pass reforms, continuing weakness in the
banking system, and fragile growth.
The firm had previously been the only major agency with a
rating in the A band for Italy, and its downgrade will mean
Italian banks will have to pay more to borrow money from the
European Central Bank when they use the country's sovereign
bonds as collateral. It may also make Italian debt less
attractive for foreign buyers.
The link between Italy's banks and bond market has been a
big concern for investors. Banks, which hold large amounts of
government debt, have been hit by worries over their exposure to
bad loans built up during years of economic downturn.
Italian banks held around 354 billion euros of Italian
government bonds at the end of September 2016 or almost 10
percent of their total assets. They also have a large volume of
borrowing from the ECB - about 204 billion euros at the end of
2016.
"A haircut on Italian government bond collateral will go up
for Italian banks, which rely heavily on the ECB for funding,"
said Martin van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING.
"The broader picture is that it should be manageable; this
ratings cut just puts Italian banks back in the spotlight."
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose as much 3 basis
point to 1.93 percent before pulling back slightly
to around 1.91 percent. Two and five-year bond yields
were both 2 bps higher on the day.
Italian stocks fell 1 percent in early trade, while
banking shares tumbled almost 1.6 percent.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Portuguese and Spanish bond yields briefly rose with Italian
peers before falling in line with the rest of the region.
With the exception of Italy, euro zone bond yields fell as
sterling skidded against major currencies a day before a speech
on Brexit by British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Renewed uncertainty about Brexit bolstered demand for German
bonds, regarded as one of the safest assets in the world.
Benchmark German 10-year bond yields fell 3 bps to 0.24 percent
.
According to media reports May will this week set the scene
for a hard exit from the European Union, in which Britain would
quit the EU's single market to regain control of immigration.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)