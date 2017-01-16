* DBRS cuts Italian credit rating

* Move seen raising bank borrowing costs

* Euro zone periphery government bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

* Hard Brexit worries bolster demand for German Bunds

* Bundesbank buys bonds below depo rate for 1st time: traders

* Belgium appoints banks for 10-year bond sale (Adds Belgium syndication details, updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 16 Italy's government bond yields rose slightly on Monday after losing their last major A-grade sovereign credit rating, a move that could raise borrowing costs for the country's frail banking sector.

Most other euro zone government bond yields fell, with renewed concerns about a "hard" Brexit lifting demand for safe-haven debt in the bloc.

Canadian agency DBRS downgraded Italy's credit rating on Friday to BBB (high) from A (low), citing uncertainty over the government's ability to pass reforms, persistent weakness in the banking system and fragile growth.

The downgrade means Italian banks will have to pay more to borrow money from the European Central Bank when they use Italian sovereign bonds as collateral.

The ECB uses the top ranking of its four recognised agencies to determine collateral requirements. DBRS was the last to downgrade Italy from the A-band rating that had allowed its lenders to receive the most attractive funding terms.

The link between Italy's banks and bond market has been a big concern for investors. Banks hold large amounts of government debt and are exposed to bad commercial loans built up during years of economic downturn.

Italian banks held around 354 billion euros of Italian government bonds at the end of September 2016, accounting for almost 10 percent of their total assets. They have also borrowed from the ECB - about 204 billion euros at the end of 2016.

Strategists said they were keeping a close eye on clearing houses such as LCH.Clearnet to see if they might raise the margin on Italian government bonds that traders must post to insure trades against losses.

"This will affect a larger number of investors," UniCredit strategists said in a note on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the clearing house declined to comment.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose as much 3 basis points to 1.93 percent before pulling back to around 1.91 percent, with the gap over top-rated German bonds at 165 bps -- its widest in more than a week.

Italian stocks fell 1 percent, while banking shares were down 1.4 percent by 1615 GMT.

Analysts said the ECB's bond-buying stimulus should continue to help cap any rise in Italian borrowing costs.

With the exception of Italy, most other euro zone bond yields fell as sterling skidded against major currencies a day before a speech on Brexit by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

According to media reports, May will this week set the scene for a hard exit from the European Union, in which Britain would quit the EU's single market to regain control of immigration.

Benchmark German 10-year bond yields were down 1 bps to 0.26 percent at 1615 GMT, while five-year yields hit an 11-day low of minus 0.51 percent.

Germany's central bank bought bonds yielding less than the ECB's minus 0.40 deposit rate for the first time on Monday, traders said, a move that follows wide-ranging changes to the ECB's quantitative easing scheme this month.

Belgium has appointed banks for a new 10-year benchmark bond issuance, with the deal expected to be launched in the near future, according to a lead.

