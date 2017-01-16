* DBRS cuts Italian credit rating
* Move seen raising bank borrowing costs
* Euro zone periphery government bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
* Hard Brexit worries bolster demand for German Bunds
* Bundesbank buys bonds below depo rate for 1st time:
traders
* Belgium appoints banks for 10-year bond sale
(Adds Belgium syndication details, updates prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Jan 16 Italy's government bond yields
rose slightly on Monday after losing their last major A-grade
sovereign credit rating, a move that could raise borrowing costs
for the country's frail banking sector.
Most other euro zone government bond yields fell, with
renewed concerns about a "hard" Brexit lifting demand for
safe-haven debt in the bloc.
Canadian agency DBRS downgraded Italy's credit rating on
Friday to BBB (high) from A (low), citing uncertainty over the
government's ability to pass reforms, persistent weakness in the
banking system and fragile growth.
The downgrade means Italian banks will have to pay more to
borrow money from the European Central Bank when they use
Italian sovereign bonds as collateral.
The ECB uses the top ranking of its four recognised agencies
to determine collateral requirements. DBRS was the last to
downgrade Italy from the A-band rating that had allowed its
lenders to receive the most attractive funding terms.
The link between Italy's banks and bond market has been a
big concern for investors. Banks hold large amounts of
government debt and are exposed to bad commercial loans built up
during years of economic downturn.
Italian banks held around 354 billion euros of Italian
government bonds at the end of September 2016, accounting for
almost 10 percent of their total assets. They have also borrowed
from the ECB - about 204 billion euros at the end of 2016.
Strategists said they were keeping a close eye on clearing
houses such as LCH.Clearnet to see if they might raise the
margin on Italian government bonds that traders must post to
insure trades against losses.
"This will affect a larger number of investors," UniCredit
strategists said in a note on Monday.
A spokeswoman for the clearing house declined to comment.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose as much 3 basis
points to 1.93 percent before pulling back to
around 1.91 percent, with the gap over top-rated German bonds at
165 bps -- its widest in more than a week.
Italian stocks fell 1 percent, while banking shares
were down 1.4 percent by 1615 GMT.
Analysts said the ECB's bond-buying stimulus should continue
to help cap any rise in Italian borrowing costs.
With the exception of Italy, most other euro zone bond
yields fell as sterling skidded against major currencies a day
before a speech on Brexit by British Prime Minister Theresa May.
According to media reports, May will this week set the scene
for a hard exit from the European Union, in which Britain would
quit the EU's single market to regain control of immigration.
Benchmark German 10-year bond yields were down 1 bps to 0.26
percent at 1615 GMT, while five-year yields
hit an 11-day low of minus 0.51 percent.
Germany's central bank bought bonds yielding less than the
ECB's minus 0.40 deposit rate for the first time on Monday,
traders said, a move that follows wide-ranging changes to the
ECB's quantitative easing scheme this month.
Belgium has appointed banks for a new 10-year benchmark bond
issuance, with the deal expected to be launched in the near
future, according to a lead.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)