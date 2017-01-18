* Belgium's 6 bln euro 10-year bond sale pushes up yields
* Italy set to price 6 bln euro 15-year bond
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
(Updates prices for close)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Jan 18 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Wednesday, a day after Belgium sold a record 6 billion euros
worth of 10-year bonds and Italy was set to price the same
amount of 15-year paper.
Investors tend to sell outstanding euro zone government
bonds to make space for new supply, pushing yields higher. Some
easing of Brexit-related concerns added impetus to the move.
"The size of the Belgium deal shows how the governments
themselves view the way in which rates are going to go upwards
in the future," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz. "Therefore
it is reasonable now to come up with large issuance sizes."
The sale was Belgium's largest via syndication, in which
banks distribute bonds on behalf of the borrower to a range of
investors.
Italy was also on course to sell 6 billion euros of a
15-year bond, having received more than 23 billion euros worth
of demand.
This is even higher than the demand Belgium generated and is
particularly encouraging for Italy, given that it lost its sole
Single A rating last Friday after being downgraded by Canadian
ratings agency DBRS.
Euro zone bond yields rose 3-4 basis points across the board
on Wednesday, with Germany's 10-year bond, the benchmark for the
region, up 3 bps at 0.27 percent. Italian 10-year
yields were up 2 bps to 1.92 percent.
The market calmed on Tuesday after UK Prime Minister Theresa
May took the edge off Brexit-related jitters by saying the terms
of Britain's divorce from the European Union would be put to a
parliamentary vote.
Euro zone yields had fallen sharply in the run-up to May's
speech when it became apparent she would signal a "hard Brexit"
that will take Britain out of the EU single market, but they
came off lows after her comments.
Supply has also been partly responsible for easing some of
the pressure on short-dated bonds, which faced a severe squeeze
at the end of 2016 due to a shortage of collateral.
Yields on Germany's two-year bonds, or Schatz, rose 2 bps to
minus 0.72 percent on Wednesday, well off their December 2016
record low of minus 0.836 percent.
"The short-end yields are moving to the upside as we
expected as some of the ECB (stimulus) measures kick in, and
also with some recent supply," said Lenz.
The German Finance Agency, the federal government's debt
management office, sold 4.029 billion euros in a top-up of its
0.00 percent, 2-year notes, the Bundesbank said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Mark Heinrich)