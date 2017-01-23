LONDON Jan 23 German government bond yields fell in early Monday trade, tracking their U.S. peers after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a populist tone as he was sworn into office.

The benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell 3 basis points to 0.33 percent, moving away from Friday's one-month peak of 0.36 percent. German Bund futures opened almost 50 ticks higher, while other euro zone bond yields fell 2-3 bps.

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday and pledged to end what he called an "American carnage" of rusted factories and crime in an inaugural address that was a populist and nationalist rallying cry.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)