Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 24 Top-rated euro zone bond yields rose on Tuesday after a British court dismissed a government appeal to bypass parliament on triggering Brexit, though a legal review that could impact Italy's next election still weighed on investor nerves.

German and other safe haven bonds have been in demand this week as U.S. President Donald Trump's tough stance on trade and the British court proceedings pushed yields - which move inversely to prices - lower.

The ruling by the UK Supreme Court on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union brought some relief to markets.

Investors hope such checks and balances will temper moves towards a "hard Brexit", in which border controls are prioritised over preferential access to the single market.

Their relief was held in check by uncertainty over the outcome of a review from Italy's Constitutional Court of a disputed election law that could affect the timing of the next ballot.

The court will make its ruling on Wednesday, a court spokesman said.

Italy has varying electoral laws for the upper and lower houses of parliament and President Sergio Matteralla says they must be harmonised before a national vote can be held.

An unambiguous ruling offering a simple solution could open the way for a ballot by June. A more convoluted reading would leave Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in charge until the legislature ends in early 2018.

"We have seen a little bit of relief on the Brexit ruling," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

"But the fact that Italy hasn't got a voting system that works and probably has to hold elections this year adds uncertainty that markets just don't need at the moment."

German 10-year bond yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- reversed an early fall and climbed 3 basis points to 0.33 percent, but held below recent one-month peaks.

Most other euro zone yields were 2-3 bps higher on the day.

Tuesday's bond sales were also seen exerting upward pressure on yields as investors made room for new supply, while data showed the euro zone started the year with solid economic growth.

Spain and France have already each clocked up around 24 billion euros of interest in their new 10- and 22-year bonds being sold via a group of banks on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters news and data service IFR reported.

The Netherlands sold 2.5 billion euros of five-year debt.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Gareth Jones)