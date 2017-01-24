* UK Court rules Brexit must get parliament's approval
* Italy to review disputed election law
* Spain, France and Netherlands sell debt
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 24 Top-rated euro zone bond yields
rose on Tuesday after a British court dismissed a government
appeal to bypass parliament on triggering Brexit, though a legal
review that could impact Italy's next election still weighed on
investor nerves.
German and other safe haven bonds have been in demand this
week as U.S. President Donald Trump's tough stance on trade and
the British court proceedings pushed yields - which move
inversely to prices - lower.
The ruling by the UK Supreme Court on Tuesday that Prime
Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she
begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union brought
some relief to markets.
Investors hope such checks and balances will temper moves
towards a "hard Brexit", in which border controls are
prioritised over preferential access to the single market.
Their relief was held in check by uncertainty over the
outcome of a review from Italy's Constitutional Court of a
disputed election law that could affect the timing of the next
ballot.
The court will make its ruling on Wednesday, a court
spokesman said.
Italy has varying electoral laws for the upper and lower
houses of parliament and President Sergio Matteralla says they
must be harmonised before a national vote can be held.
An unambiguous ruling offering a simple solution could open
the way for a ballot by June. A more convoluted reading would
leave Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in charge until the
legislature ends in early 2018.
"We have seen a little bit of relief on the Brexit ruling,"
Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
"But the fact that Italy hasn't got a voting system that
works and probably has to hold elections this year adds
uncertainty that markets just don't need at the moment."
German 10-year bond yields -- the euro zone benchmark --
reversed an early fall and climbed 3 basis points to 0.33
percent, but held below recent one-month peaks.
Most other euro zone yields were 2-3 bps higher on the day.
Tuesday's bond sales were also seen exerting upward pressure
on yields as investors made room for new supply, while data
showed the euro zone started the year with solid economic
growth.
Spain and France have already each clocked up around 24
billion euros of interest in their new 10- and 22-year bonds
being sold via a group of banks on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters news
and data service IFR reported.
The Netherlands sold 2.5 billion euros of five-year debt.
