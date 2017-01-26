* Euro zone govt bond yields rise on reflation trade
* France's 10-year yield at 1 pct, first time since Dec 2015
* Potential early elections in Italy adds to risk
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
(Updates prices for close)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Jan 26 Euro zone bond yields hit
one-year highs on Thursday as investors switched from bonds to
stocks on signs of a reviving world economy and expectations of
inflation and growth-boosting policies in the United States.
Germany's 10-year bond yields, the benchmark for the region,
hit around one-year highs as did equivalents in France, Italy
and Portugal, following a sharp rise in U.S. stocks and Treasury
yields overnight.
As the sell-off subsided later in the afternoon, Italian
bonds emerged as the worst hit with investors fearing early
elections could be on the way after a ruling from Italy's top
court on Wednesday on a disputed electoral law.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 20,000 for the first
time on Wednesday. That move filtered through to other parts of
the world on Thursday, and global stocks were
heading towards all time highs even as bonds sold off.
"We are still on the theme of growth and the market is
beginning to believe that Trump will actually do what he
promised during the (presidential) campaign, so we have a shift
from bonds to stocks," said DZ Bank analyst Rene Albrecht.
"But I would still be cautious because the (European Central
Bank) purchases (to buy euro zone bonds) are still in place
during 2017, so this could be a short-term move."
Trump has made several business-friendly decisions since
taking office last week including signing executive orders to
reduce regulatory burdens on domestic manufacturers and clearing
the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.
ITALY WARNING
In addition, comments by ECB Executive Board Member Sabine
Lautenschlaeger could be pushing yields higher. She said on
Tuesday the ECB could start planning an exit from its
unprecedented stimulus programme in a rare public discussion
about ending the bond-buying scheme.
"After Lautenschlaeger's comments, there has definitely been
some talk in the market over tapering and interest rates," said
KBC strategist Piet Lammens. "For the market, it is enough that
the debate has started, it will start pricing it in."
Indeed, investors in money markets see around a 50 percent
chance of the ECB raising rates by January 2018, shortly after
the end date of its current bond-buying scheme.
The rise in euro zone bond yields may not last long as a
busy electoral calendar cranks into gear, with any political
noise likely to drive demand for safe-haven government debt,
particularly the better-rated paper in Europe.
"We have to be a bit wary about the reflation trade going on
at the moment, especially with the political risks coming up,"
said ING strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
Dutch elections are due in March, followed by presidential
elections in France in April and May and German elections in
September.
The calendar may get busier after Wednesday's court ruling
in Italy, which has raised the prospect of a summer election.
The yield on Italy's 10-year government bonds
rose 14 bps to a 16-month high of 2.25 percent, while the spread
over Spanish equivalents hit its highest since February 2012 at
66 bps.
German 10-year yields rose close to 0.50 percent
for the first time in a year, while France's
topped 1 percent and Portugal's hit 4.16 percent
.
