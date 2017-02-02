* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Feb 2 Euro zone government bond yields
steadied near multi-month highs on Thursday after a statement
from the U.S. Federal Reserve statement gave no hint of
accelerating rates hikes and capped what had been a sell-off in
the region.
Bond yields in the currency bloc have risen sharply this
week on the back of strong economic data and signs that
inflation is picking up, while rising political risks in France
have created an additional headwind.
But there was some relief for bond investors after the Fed
on Wednesday stuck to a mildly upbeat economic view and gave no
firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.
"On balance, the statement was not seen as hawkish enough by
the market to start pricing a higher probability of a (U.S.)
hike at the March meeting," analysts at Mizuho said in a note.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield dipped 0.5 basis
points to 0.48 percent, but remained within sight
of a one-year high hit last week just shy of 0.50 percent.
Two-year German bond yields touched a two-week low at minus 0.70
percent.
Most other 10-year euro zone bond yields were flat to 1 bps
lower on the day, also keeping close to multi-month highs hit
earlier this week.
France's 10-year bond yield, held close to an almost
17-month high hit on Wednesday at around 1.13 percent
, keeping the gap over German peers close to its
widest level in three years.
Rising political uncertainty ahead of the French
presidential votes in April and May have cast a spotlight on the
euro zone's second biggest economy.
Conservative Francois Fillon, erstwhile frontrunnner to win
the vote, has been tarnished by a scandal over fake pay. A poll
on Thursday showed a majority of French voters want him to drop
out of the election campaign.
Analysts said French and Spanish bond sales later in the day
could provide a gauge of investor appetite for regional debt.
France is slated to sell 6-7 billion euros of long-dated
bonds, or OATs, while Spain will sell bonds due 2019, 2024, 2030
and 2037.
"The fast-money trade at the moment appears to be to sell
non-Bunds," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP
Paribas. "That suggests (bond-yield) spreads could widen to
potentially very wide levels."
Also in focus for markets is the Bank of England meeting
later in the day. The central bank is expected to publish its
inflation report.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)