* Fed officials jolt market with talk of pending rate hike
* Bond yields broadly higher, led by U.S.
* Gap between US/German 2-year yields widest in 17 years
* French yields fell on report Fillon summoned by
magistrates
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, March 1 The gap between short-dated
German and U.S. government bond yields was at its widest since
2000 on Wednesday, as U.S. Federal Reserve officials jolted the
markets into higher expectations for a hike in interest rates
this month.
French government bond yields fell, meanwhile, tightening
the gap with German peers after a report that conservative
presidential candidate Francois Fillon has been summoned by the
magistrates investigating a case involving payments to his wife.
Two-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to their
highest level since December after comments from Fed policy
makers suggested rate-setters are worried about waiting too long
in the face of looming economic stimulus from Washington.
Their German peers have pulled away from record lows hit
last week at minus 0.96 percent, but remain well
anchored by the European Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus
programme.
That led to the gap between short-dated bond yields in the
U.S. and Germany widening to around 220 basis points -- levels
not seen in almost 17 years.
The U.S./German 10-year yield spread
was its widest in two months at around 221 basis points.
New York Fed President William Dudley, among the most
influential U.S. central bankers, said on Tuesday that the case
for tightening monetary policy "has become a lot more
compelling" since the election of President Donald Trump and a
Republican-controlled Congress.
"The key thing is that the market has taken on board what
the likes of Dudley, in particular, has said as he's usually a
centrist. And so the thinking is that the Fed will hike sooner
rather than later," said Orlando Green, European fixed income
strategist at Credit Agricole.
"As the markets start to price in a March rate hike, that
will pull up Bund yields, but clearly U.S. Treasuries will sell
off more."
Financial markets are now pricing in about a 68 percent
chance of a rate hike at the Fed's March 14-15 meeting, up from
roughly 31 percent late on Monday.
In addition to Dudley's comments, San Francisco Fed
president John Williams said that with the economy at full
employment, inflation headed higher and upside risks from
potential tax cuts waiting in the wings, "I personally don’t see
any need to delay" raising rates.
Trump on Tuesday meanwhile promised "massive" tax relief to
the middle class and tax cuts for companies, but offered few
details on how they would be achieved.
Across the euro zone, 10-year yields were up 1-3 basis
points. Germany is scheduled to sell 3 billion euros of 10-year
bonds, which analysts said markets should easily absorb given
their relatively small size.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)