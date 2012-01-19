* Spain to sell up to 4.5 bln euros in bonds
* First 10-year issue since mid-Dec to be main focus
* France aims for 9.5 bln eur, sale includes 28-yr paper
* Good Spain sale may encourage foreign interest: analyst
By Nigel Davies and John Stonestreet
MADRID, Jan 19 The euro zone should pass
the biggest test of demand this year for its longer term debt on
Thursday when Spain and France offer a combined 14 billion euros
of bonds, with the backstop of ECB support and relatively high
yields likely to encourage buyers.
Other sovereign debtors have leapfrogged Spain to become
more prominent market targets but Madrid's first 10-year bond
offering since mid-December will grab the most attention among
the nine debt issues that will go on sale there and in Paris.
France is also expected to succeed in selling up to 9.5
billion euros ($12.2 billion) of bonds, shrugging off the loss
on Friday of its coveted AAA rating in S&P's euro zone review,
after an auction of short-term debt on Monday drew strong demand
at near-rock bottom yields.
Spain has easily sold shorter-dated debt in recent days and
weeks, aided by the European Central Bank flooding the market
with cheap three-year money and making regular purchases of
Spanish and Italian debt.
But while banks may be willing to reinvest the three-year
loans over a similar or shorter timescale, finding buyers for
10-year paper could prove much harder. One observer earlier this
week called this a litmus test for the euro zone - particularly
since it marks the first sale of that benchmark maturity by a
peripheral euro zone state since the swathe of rating downgrades
by Standard & Poor's.
Even so, with euro zone investors more concerned about
mounting risks of a disorderly default by Greece, many analysts
expect the Spanish sale will go well, predominantly supported by
domestic banks.
"The ECB is working on two fronts through its liquidity
auctions and bond purchases and there are signs of a lot of
liquidity in the market. For now I can't see sovereigns facing
problems in raising funds," said Orlando Green, strategist at
Credit Agricole.
Spain's 10-year borrowing cost could fall slightly from the
5.545 percent it paid the last time it sold a comparable
maturity, moving further away from the peaks of last year, when
its yields almost hit the 7 percent level that drove Greece and
others to seek international aid.
A WINDOW FOR FOREIGN BORROWERS?
With yields on bonds from the euro zone's remaining triple-A
issuers stuck at or close to rock-bottom levels, one analyst
even predicted the Spanish sale could encourage international
banks - conspicuous by their absence in recent months - to start
buying peripheral debt again.
"I don't think there's anything to prevent banks buying
longer term as well as short-term (Spanish) debt as the yields
are enough to motivate investors. If they go well then we could
see international banks start to come back in," said Ioannis
Sokos, strategist at BNP Paribas.
In all, Spain will try to raise up to 4.5 billion euros from
bonds due in 2016, 2019, and 2022. Good results would also
provide evidence that markets are responding well to the raft of
measures to tackle Spain's debt and deficit introduced since the
new government took office in December.
Analysts said they expected yields on the bonds to roughly
match those in the secondary market. At 1500 GMT on Wednesday,
Spanish 10-year paper yielded 5.19 percent.
The French auction will include some bonds with
maturities of up to 28 years that offer protection against
inflation.
The French debt management agency will seek to sell between
6.5 and 8.0 billion euros of debt maturing in 2014, 2015 and
2016, plus 1.0 to 1.5 billion of index-linked bonds maturing in
2016, 2022 and 2040.
"The three-year (ECB money) has eased the pressure on Spain
and Italy, and everyone's following suit," said Raoul Salomon,
managing director at Barclays Capital in Paris.
The ECB more than tripled its bond purchases last week to
the highest level since late November, spending 3.77 billion
euros as a calm start to the New Year gave way to an
intensification of the euro zone debt crisis.