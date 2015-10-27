LONDON Oct 27 Euro zone bond yields tracked oil
prices lower on Tuesday, with Cyprus the only country bucking
the trend as it prepared to sell its third bond since its
international bailout in 2013.
The latest slump in crude, which is dampening the outlook
for consumer price growth around the globe, comes as central
banks, including the European Central Bank, signal further
monetary easing to come.
Peter Praet, the ECB's chief economist, said there were "no
taboos" in finding ways to push up euro zone inflation, as
speculation rises that it may supercharge its bond-buying scheme
or cut rates further into negative territory.
Investors are also waiting to see whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve will play down the prospect of raising rates in December
when its latest policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, while the
Bank of Japan could signal further easing on Friday.
"We reckon that we are at the beginning of a new wave of
global monetary easing that was kicked off by the ECB last week
," said RBC's chief European macro strategist Peter Schaffrik.
While the prospects of further easing, alongside a third
week of oil price losses, pushed yields on 10-year
German bonds below the psychologically significant 0.50 percent
level, Cyprus defied the broader trend as it started the sale of
a new 10-year bond.
The Mediterranean island is offering holders of three series
of outstanding bonds the opportunity to exchange them for the
new issue on Tuesday.
The new bond, which will mark the longest point on its
curve, is expected to price at a yield of around 4.5 percent -
the second highest in the bloc behind Greece. Yields on Cyprus'
seven-year bonds rose 7 basis points ahead of the
sale as investors made room in their portfolios for the supply.
The Netherlands and Italy are also selling debt on Tuesday.
Investors will also be keeping an eye out for a series of
U.S. economic data, including durable goods, due later on
Tuesday for signs of weakness that may hand policymakers an
excuse to maintain loose monetary conditions.
German 10-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - were 1
bps lower on the day at 0.49 percent, pushing into
territory where investors have shown restraint in recent months
with the memory of May's painful sell-off fresh in their minds.
All other euro zone yields were down by a similar amount,
apart from Cyprus.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)