(Updates with closing prices)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON Oct 28 A third auction in a row of German 10-year Bunds attracted demand worth less than the amount on offer, with bidders put off by yields at six-month lows.

That did not, however, have much impact on secondary markets, where trading is more influenced by short term-minded hedge funds that take bolder bets and do not participate in auctions.

Ten-year yields were flat on the day at 0.44 percent, having earlier hit 0.423 percent - a level last plumbed at the start of May.

Yields have broken this week below 0.50 percent, a level they have largely held for months even when German stocks were falling as the memory of a May sell-off kept investors wary of ultra-low yields.

But signals from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that interest rate cuts are back on the agenda and that the bank's bond-buying programme might be extended in December seem to have encouraged investors to test those waters again.

At the auction, the average yield was 0.44 percent, the lowest since April. Demand was 2.97 billion euros, below the smaller-than-usual 3 billion on offer.

Germany sold 2.455 billion euros in the 10th uncovered auction of the year and looked set to match 2014's record 12 failed sales.

Uncovered auctions usually indicate low conviction from long-term investors that yields can fall further. But they are a snapshot of sentiment at a particular point rather than a gauge of underlying demand for German debt, which is regarded as among the world's safest assets.

"I am not surprised we have an uncovered auction, there are many, many upside risks to core yields," Natixis rate strategist Cyril Regnat said.

"The rally in Bunds has been rather strong, 43-44 basis points is rather expensive. We would definitely take profit at 40 bps and some investors will wait for an upward correction in yields before coming in."

'ALREADY VERY LOW'

The last time Bunds traded at those levels, they were pulling back from near zero and on the way to above 1 percent.

That sell-off was triggered by a swift reversal of bets that 10-year yields would turn negative soon after the ECB launched its current 1-trillion-euro quantitative easing (QE) programme.

With the market almost unanimous in that view, a temporary uptick in inflation saw investors scrambling to reduce Bund positions, and the sell-off spiralled out of control. Many suffered double-digit losses during that episode.

"We thought that 50 basis points would be the lower bound of the Bund range for longer, but they broke below and this has to do with the market expecting more quantitative easing and more negative deposit rates," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.

"We still hesitate to favour lower yields, they are already very low," he said, noting that a pick up in inflation was the biggest risk for Bunds.

Also on Wednesday, Italy sold six-month bills at an average negative yield for the first time, while French three-year yields dipped below the ECB's deposit rate of -0.20 percent, making them ineligible for purchase under QE.

Ten-year Portuguese yields were down 9 bps at 2.39 percent, but remain just above the lows hit in the aftermath of last week's ECB meeting.

Portugal's president accepted on Tuesday the line-up of a new minority government to be sworn in on Friday. It will try to persuade the opposition-dominated parliament to accept its programme or face collapse.

Across the Atlantic, the Federal Reserve was expected to keep U.S. interest rates unchanged. Investors are sceptical that it can tighten policy this year in the face of slowing economies and stubbornly low inflation worldwide. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Louise Ireland and John Stonestreet)