(Updates with closing prices)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Oct 28 A third auction in a row of
German 10-year Bunds attracted demand worth less than the amount
on offer, with bidders put off by yields at six-month lows.
That did not, however, have much impact on secondary
markets, where trading is more influenced by short term-minded
hedge funds that take bolder bets and do not participate in
auctions.
Ten-year yields were flat on the day at 0.44
percent, having earlier hit 0.423 percent - a level last plumbed
at the start of May.
Yields have broken this week below 0.50 percent, a level
they have largely held for months even when German stocks were
falling as the memory of a May sell-off kept investors wary of
ultra-low yields.
But signals from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi that interest rate cuts are back on the agenda and that
the bank's bond-buying programme might be extended in December
seem to have encouraged investors to test those waters again.
At the auction, the average yield was 0.44 percent, the
lowest since April. Demand was 2.97 billion euros, below the
smaller-than-usual 3 billion on offer.
Germany sold 2.455 billion euros in the 10th uncovered
auction of the year and looked set to match 2014's record 12
failed sales.
Uncovered auctions usually indicate low conviction from
long-term investors that yields can fall further. But they are a
snapshot of sentiment at a particular point rather than a gauge
of underlying demand for German debt, which is regarded as among
the world's safest assets.
"I am not surprised we have an uncovered auction, there are
many, many upside risks to core yields," Natixis rate strategist
Cyril Regnat said.
"The rally in Bunds has been rather strong, 43-44 basis
points is rather expensive. We would definitely take profit at
40 bps and some investors will wait for an upward correction in
yields before coming in."
'ALREADY VERY LOW'
The last time Bunds traded at those levels, they were
pulling back from near zero and on the way to above 1 percent.
That sell-off was triggered by a swift reversal of bets that
10-year yields would turn negative soon after the ECB launched
its current 1-trillion-euro quantitative easing (QE) programme.
With the market almost unanimous in that view, a temporary
uptick in inflation saw investors scrambling to reduce Bund
positions, and the sell-off spiralled out of control. Many
suffered double-digit losses during that episode.
"We thought that 50 basis points would be the lower bound of
the Bund range for longer, but they broke below and this has to
do with the market expecting more quantitative easing and more
negative deposit rates," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.
"We still hesitate to favour lower yields, they are already
very low," he said, noting that a pick up in inflation was the
biggest risk for Bunds.
Also on Wednesday, Italy sold six-month bills at an average
negative yield for the first time, while French three-year
yields dipped below the ECB's deposit rate of -0.20
percent, making them ineligible for purchase under QE.
Ten-year Portuguese yields were down 9 bps at
2.39 percent, but remain just above the lows hit in the
aftermath of last week's ECB meeting.
Portugal's president accepted on Tuesday the line-up of a
new minority government to be sworn in on Friday. It will try to
persuade the opposition-dominated parliament to accept its
programme or face collapse.
Across the Atlantic, the Federal Reserve was expected to
keep U.S. interest rates unchanged. Investors are sceptical that
it can tighten policy this year in the face of slowing economies
and stubbornly low inflation worldwide.
Reporting by Marius Zaharia
John Stonestreet)