LONDON Oct 29 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve threw the door open to
raising interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in
December.
At the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday, the
committee tasked with setting monetary policy for the world's
largest economy downplayed recent global financial market
turmoil and said the U.S. labour market was still healing
despite a slower pace of job growth.
An overt reference to a further assessment on rates before
the end of this year really surprised investors with markets now
pricing in a 43 percent possibility that a long-awaited hike
comes in December.
When European markets opened, German 10-year yields -- the
bloc's benchmark -- climbed 3 basis point to 0.47 percent
, as did most other euro zone equivalents.
Moves were modest compared to those seen in U.S. Treasury
yields which rose 6 bps on Wednesday, with the European Central
Bank also hinting it may supercharge its asset purchase
programme and/or cut interest rates in December.
But some strategists argue that if the Fed acts in December,
it could make it less likely that the ECB steps in.
"While the Fed decision directly impacts the US curve, it
also feeds strongly into the euro curve as the ECB decision in
December is also not independent of the expected Fed course (Fed
hike means weaker euro and less need for ECB to cut),"
Commerzbank analyst Benjamin Schroeder said.
Both decisions are likely to be data-dependant with prints
from either side of the Atlantic likely to hold focus on
Thursday.
First comes third quarter growth results from the United
States at 1230 GMT, followed by preliminary inflation data from
Europe's largest economy Germany at 1300 GMT.
On the latter, economists polled by Reuters expect inflation
at -0.1 percent, a rise on the -0.2 percent seen in September,
but still far below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent.
Another talking point for investors is a report that Germany
is considering scrapping its goal of a balanced budget next year
due to the costs of coping with a record influx of refugees -- a
move that would normally put upward pressure on yields.
But this is merely a sideshow to the prospect of further
central bank stimulus.
Three key ECB policymakers said on Tuesday that the central
bank has a duty to use all instruments in its toolbox, including
a deposit rate cut, to achieve its inflation target.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)