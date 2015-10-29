(Updates prices, adds comment, German regional inflation data)
By John Geddie
LONDON Oct 29 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve threw the door open to
raising interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in
December.
In Germany, regional data showed annual inflation looked set
to head back into positive territory in October but remain ultra
low, leaving expectations for more European Central Bank
stimulus intact.
At the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the
Federal Reserve downplayed recent global financial market
turmoil and said the U.S. labour market was still healing
despite a slower pace of job growth.
An overt reference to a further assessment on rates before
the end of this year surprised investors with markets now
pricing in a 43 percent possibility that a long-awaited hike
comes in December.
"In its statement ...the Fed has more clearly signalled a
year-end lift-off," said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst at
Bayerische Landesbank.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 2 basis
point to 0.46 percent, as did most other euro zone
equivalents.
Moves were modest compared to those seen in U.S. Treasury
yields which rose 6 bps on Wednesday, with the European Central
Bank also hinting it may supercharge its asset purchase
programme and/or cut interest rates in December.
But some strategists argue that if the Fed acts in December,
it could make it less likely that the ECB steps in.
"While the Fed decision directly impacts the U.S. curve, it
also feeds strongly into the euro curve as the ECB decision in
December is also not independent of the expected Fed course,"
Commerzbank analyst Benjamin Schroeder said.
"Fed hike means weaker euro and less need for ECB to cut."
Another talking point for investors is a report that Germany
is considering scrapping its goal of a balanced budget next year
due to the costs of coping with a record influx of refugees -- a
move that would normally put upward pressure on yields.
But this is merely a sideshow to the prospect of further
central bank stimulus.
Three key ECB policymakers said on Tuesday that the central
bank has a duty to use all instruments in its toolbox, including
a deposit rate cut, to achieve its inflation target.
Italy paid the lowest borrowing cost ever on a new five-year
bond at an auction on Thursday, the day after yields on its
six-month bill fell below zero for the first time in history.
