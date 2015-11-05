* Spread between 2-year UST and German yields at 115 bps
* Markets focused on diverging Fed, ECB monetary policy
* Spain, France sell more than 11 billion euros of debt
By Marius Zaharia and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Nov 5 The gap between U.S. and German
two-year bond yields spread to its widest levels in nine years
on Thursday, after central bank chiefs on both sides of the
Atlantic further stressed their diverging monetary policies.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday the ECB would decide at its next meeting whether
monetary stimulus can counter a global economic slowdown or
needs to be ramped up.
Those comments follow remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Wednesday that the U.S. economy was "performing well."
She suggested interest rates might be raised in December.
"Yesterday, Yellen gave us the impression that a rate hike
in December is likely, so that's one element behind the widening
in spreads," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC.
"Draghi was extremely dovish at the last press conference,
so at the short end of the yield curve Treasury yields have
risen while German yields have flat-lined."
At 0.83 percent, U.S. two-year yields traded 115
basis points above their German counterparts, the biggest
difference since October 2006.
The U.S. non-farm payrolls data for October on Friday may
affect expectations for a Fed hike this year and
analysts said caution ahead of the key data release was limiting
bond market moves.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect an increase of 180,000
jobs.
"The Fed will probably see anything stronger than a 150k
rise in payrolls as consistent with falling unemployment over
time, boosting the chance of a December rate hike," said
Nordea's chief analyst, Johnny Bo Jakobsen.
German two-year yields were flat at minus 0.32
percent. Markets saw a more than 50 percent chance that the ECB
would cut its deposit rate further into negative territory to
-0.30 percent from the current -0.20 percent.
The ECB could also extend or expand its current trillion-
euro bond-buying stimulus programme, which is set to run at
least until September 2016.
"Spread widening at the short-end could go further because
markets are only discounting a 60 percent chance of a December
Fed rate move, so if there is a hike that will be a surprise,"
said KBC's Lammens.
Ten-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were down 1 basis point at 0.59 percent.
Most bond yields in the region were steady or slightly lower.
Spain sold 3.4 billion euros of 10-, 30 year bonds and
five-year inflation linked bonds. Yields on two of the three
bonds sold fell following the signals from the ECB.
France sold almost 8 billion euros of long-term bonds.
