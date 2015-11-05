* Spread between 2-year UST and German yields at 115 bps

* Markets focused on diverging Fed, ECB monetary policy

* Spain, France sell more than 11 billion euros of debt (Updates with fresh comment, US jobless claims data)

By Marius Zaharia and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 5 The gap between U.S. and German two-year bond yields reached its widest levels in nine years on Thursday, as comments from central bank chiefs on both sides of the Atlantic highlighted diverging monetary policies.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB would decide at its next meeting whether monetary stimulus can counter a global economic slowdown or needs to be ramped up.

A day earlier, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was "performing well" and suggested interest rates might be raised in December.

"Yesterday, Yellen gave us the impression that a rate hike in December is likely, so that's one element behind the widening in spreads," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC.

"Draghi was extremely dovish at the last press conference, so at the short end of the yield curve Treasury yields have risen while German yields have flat-lined."

At 0.83 percent, U.S. two-year yields traded 115 basis points above their German counterparts, the biggest difference since October 2006.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls data for October on Friday may affect expectations for a Fed hike this year and analysts said caution ahead of the key data release was limiting bond market moves.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect an increase of 180,000 jobs.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims last week notched up their largest increase in eight months, but remained at levels consistent with a healthy labour market.

"It is a terribly distorted market right now," said Bill Blain, a strategist at Mint Partners in London.

"The first thing we're waiting for to provide more clarity is payrolls on Friday - any sign of strength will lift market rate-hike expectations," he said. "If we get a weak number, the market might panic, so we have this long stretch into the December Fed decision."

German two-year yields were flat at minus 0.32 percent. Markets saw a more than 50 percent chance that the ECB would cut its deposit rate further into negative territory to -0.30 percent from the current -0.20 percent.

The ECB could also extend or expand its current trillion- euro bond-buying stimulus programme, which is set to run at least until September 2016.

"Spread widening at the short-end could go further because markets are only discounting a 60 percent chance of a December Fed rate move, so if there is a hike that will be a surprise," said KBC's Lammens.

Ten-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were flat at 0.60 percent. Most bond yields in the region were unchanged or slightly higher.

Spain sold 3.4 billion euros of 10-, 30 year bonds and five-year inflation linked bonds. Yields on two of the three bonds sold fell following the signals from the ECB.

France sold almost 8 billion euros of long-term bonds. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Dhara Ranasinghe)