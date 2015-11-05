* Spread between 2-year UST and German yields at 115 bps
* Markets focused on diverging Fed, ECB monetary policy
* Spain, France sell more than 11 billion euros of debt
By Marius Zaharia and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Nov 5 The gap between U.S. and German
two-year bond yields reached its widest levels in nine years on
Thursday, as comments from central bank chiefs on both sides of
the Atlantic highlighted diverging monetary policies.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB
would decide at its next meeting whether monetary stimulus can
counter a global economic slowdown or needs to be ramped up.
A day earlier, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the
U.S. economy was "performing well" and suggested interest rates
might be raised in December.
"Yesterday, Yellen gave us the impression that a rate hike
in December is likely, so that's one element behind the widening
in spreads," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC.
"Draghi was extremely dovish at the last press conference,
so at the short end of the yield curve Treasury yields have
risen while German yields have flat-lined."
At 0.83 percent, U.S. two-year yields traded 115
basis points above their German counterparts, the biggest
difference since October 2006.
The U.S. non-farm payrolls data for October on Friday may
affect expectations for a Fed hike this year and
analysts said caution ahead of the key data release was limiting
bond market moves.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect an increase of 180,000
jobs.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims last week
notched up their largest increase in eight months, but remained
at levels consistent with a healthy labour market.
"It is a terribly distorted market right now," said Bill
Blain, a strategist at Mint Partners in London.
"The first thing we're waiting for to provide more clarity
is payrolls on Friday - any sign of strength will lift market
rate-hike expectations," he said. "If we get a weak number, the
market might panic, so we have this long stretch into the
December Fed decision."
German two-year yields were flat at minus 0.32
percent. Markets saw a more than 50 percent chance that the ECB
would cut its deposit rate further into negative territory to
-0.30 percent from the current -0.20 percent.
The ECB could also extend or expand its current trillion-
euro bond-buying stimulus programme, which is set to run at
least until September 2016.
"Spread widening at the short-end could go further because
markets are only discounting a 60 percent chance of a December
Fed rate move, so if there is a hike that will be a surprise,"
said KBC's Lammens.
Ten-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were flat at 0.60 percent. Most bond
yields in the region were unchanged or slightly higher.
Spain sold 3.4 billion euros of 10-, 30 year bonds and
five-year inflation linked bonds. Yields on two of the three
bonds sold fell following the signals from the ECB.
France sold almost 8 billion euros of long-term bonds.
