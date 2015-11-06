LONDON Nov 6 German Bund yields held close to their highest in two weeks on Friday ahead of key U.S. jobs data that could have a decisive impact on expectations about the chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

With the European Central Bank now widely expected to opt for more monetary stimulus to lift inflation in the euro area, a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report could highlight a growing divergence in policy among major central banks.

Yields across the euro zone debt markets were little changed, with the benchmark 10-year Bund yield down 1 basis point at 0.59 percent, a tad below two-week highs hit on Thursday.

"If we get a strong payrolls report today, it will highlight the diverging policies between the Fed and ECB," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

"So even if we get a strong report, the impact on Bunds will be limited and the spread between U.S. Treasuries and Bunds will continue to widen short term."

Economists polled by Reuters forecast non-farm payrolls increasing 180,000 in October, well above the 139,000 jobs per month average for August and September. The data is released at 1330 GMT.

With speeches from several Fed officials, including Chair Janet Yellen, suggesting a low bar for a December rate rise, economists say job gains above 150,000 in October and November would be sufficient for the Fed to lift rates from near zero.

"The domestic market is well supported, and yields could decline but the problem is with payrolls this afternoon, there is no room for a large positive development this morning," BNP Paribas European rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.

"If actual figures are in line with what our economists expect at around 150,000, expectations for a December hike could cool somewhat," he said. "This would probably lead yields to decline across the board and in Europe as well."

Talk that the Fed could hike rates in December pushed two-year U.S. Treasury yields to their highest level in 4-1/2 years on Thursday. That in turn pushed the gap with two-year yields in Germany to their widest level in nine years.

Elsewhere, the Greek parliament early on Friday approved a bill of reforms prescribed by the country's international lenders.

Greece needs to legislate a series of reforms to pass the first review of a new bailout worth up to 86 billion euros it signed up to earlier this year.

Benchmark 10-year Greek yields were flat at 7.80 percent.

"Developments in Greece are important and significant, but we've already seen Greek risks lowered," said BNP's Jacq. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)