LONDON Nov 6 German Bund yields held close to
their highest in two weeks on Friday ahead of key U.S. jobs data
that could have a decisive impact on expectations about the
chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.
With the European Central Bank now widely expected to opt
for more monetary stimulus to lift inflation in the euro area, a
strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report could highlight a growing
divergence in policy among major central banks.
Yields across the euro zone debt markets were little
changed, with the benchmark 10-year Bund yield down 1 basis
point at 0.59 percent, a tad below two-week highs hit on
Thursday.
"If we get a strong payrolls report today, it will highlight
the diverging policies between the Fed and ECB," RIA Capital
Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
"So even if we get a strong report, the impact on Bunds will
be limited and the spread between U.S. Treasuries and Bunds will
continue to widen short term."
Economists polled by Reuters forecast non-farm payrolls
increasing 180,000 in October, well above the 139,000 jobs per
month average for August and September. The data is released at
1330 GMT.
With speeches from several Fed officials, including Chair
Janet Yellen, suggesting a low bar for a December rate rise,
economists say job gains above 150,000 in October and November
would be sufficient for the Fed to lift rates from near zero.
"The domestic market is well supported, and yields could
decline but the problem is with payrolls this afternoon, there
is no room for a large positive development this morning," BNP
Paribas European rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.
"If actual figures are in line with what our economists
expect at around 150,000, expectations for a December hike could
cool somewhat," he said. "This would probably lead yields to
decline across the board and in Europe as well."
Talk that the Fed could hike rates in December pushed
two-year U.S. Treasury yields to their highest level in 4-1/2
years on Thursday. That in turn pushed the gap with two-year
yields in Germany to their widest level in nine years.
Elsewhere, the Greek parliament early on Friday approved a
bill of reforms prescribed by the country's international
lenders.
Greece needs to legislate a series of reforms to pass the
first review of a new bailout worth up to 86 billion euros it
signed up to earlier this year.
Benchmark 10-year Greek yields were flat at 7.80 percent.
"Developments in Greece are important and significant, but
we've already seen Greek risks lowered," said BNP's Jacq.
