By Marius Zaharia

LONDON Nov 6 Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data increased expectations the Federal Reserve could hike rates in December, propping up the dollar against the euro and easing pressure on the ECB to provide more stimulus.

The gap between two-year bond yields in Germany and the United States hit its widest levels in more than nine years, however, suggesting that markets still expect the outlooks of the two central banks to diverge further.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said after last month's meeting that euro zone policymakers will reassess the adequacy of monetary policy easing in December, language that markets interpreted as a signal of further measures this year.

But one of the concerns was that the strength of the exchange rate would choke exporters and hold inflation down.

This could be less of a problem if the Fed hikes rates and data showing U.S. non-farm payrolls increased 271,000 last month -- compared with expectations of 180,000 -- offers more certainty on that front.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were up 6 basis points at 0.67 percent. Most other yields in the region were 5-8 bps higher.

"The U.S. economy is doing a lot of the hard work for the ECB and it's really a question whether they want to reinforce that or step back and use it as a substitute," Credit Agricole's global head of fixed income strategy David Keeble said.

"From what the ECB has said already it feels like they've boxed themselves into a corner, the market is expecting something so I don't think it will stop them from doing anything but maybe they'll water down their response just a little bit."

The euro fell to a low of $1.07, down 1.5 percent on the day.

The ECB was expected to supercharge its trillion euro bond-buying stimulus next month and potentially cut its deposit rate further into negative territory, to -0.30 percent from -0.20 percent.

German two-year yields were up 2 basis points at -0.29 percent, their highest level since last month's ECB meeting. The gap between them and their counterparts in the United States hit 124 basis points, its widest level since 2006.

Money market rates ticked higher in the euro zone, suggesting investors are less convinced the ECB will cut rates, but at -0.21 percent, the overnight EONIA forward rate for the December meeting still implied a roughly 60 percent chance of a cut, analysts say.

In the United States, rates futures implied traders saw a 70 percent chance of a Fed rate increase next month, up from 58 percent at Thursday's close and 5 percent a month ago, according to CME Group data.

"The implications from an employment report for the monetary policy outlook have hardly ever been more straightforward," UniCredit's chief U.S. economist Harm Bandholz said.

"The Fed had signalled in recent weeks that it wants to raise rates in December, unless it faces any unexpected negative shock. Today's report was quite the opposite."