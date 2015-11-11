* Portuguese bonds reverse early rise
* German 2-year bond yields match recent record low
* ECB's Draghi due to speak later in day
(Updates)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Nov 11 Portuguese government bond yields
reversed early rises on Wednesday as the prospect of additional
stimulus from the European Central Bank trumped concerns over
political uncertainty in Lisbon.
Left-wing parties ousted Portugal's ruling centre-right on
Tuesday, the first such move against an elected government since
1974, paving the way for a Socialist-led administration to end
years of austerity.
Benchmark 10-year yields in Portugal rose more
than 5 basis points in early trade before reversing track to
trade 1.6 bps lower at 2.78 percent.
Portuguese yields have risen more than 45 bps since
inconclusive election results on Oct. 4 led to a power struggle
between the centre-right government and left-wing parties.
Analysts said political risk was largely priced into
Portuguese bonds although the market remained vulnerable. They
added that the prospect of further monetary stimulus from the
ECB as early as December also provided strong support for bonds.
"The first reaction today has been to sell Portuguese bonds
on political concerns and now markets will scrutinise the
coalition that will take power and maybe there will be a more
balanced judgment on whether there will be a departure from
previous policy," Sergio Capaldi, a fixed income strategist at
Intesa SanPaolo, said.
Some analysts said the political upheaval in Portugal had
raised the risk of a ratings downgrade from Canadian ratings
agency DBRS on Friday, which would deprive Lisbon of its last
investment grade rating and leave its debt ineligible for
purchase under the ECB's asset-purchase scheme.
In order to qualify for the scheme, the ECB demands that
either Moody's, Standard & Poor's, Fitch or DBRS rate a country
at investment grade, or that a country is compliant with a
bailout. DBRS is the only one currently rating Portugal at
investment grade.
DBRS's lead analyst for Portugal told Reuters on Tuesday it
would be concerned if commitment to fiscal adjustment were
undermined, but would also consider recent political
developments in its review.
ING's head of investment grade debt strategy, Padhraic
Garvey, said nonetheless that the ECB's asset purchase programme
would support Portuguese bonds.
Growing talk of a further cut to the ECB's deposit rate next
month pushed the yield on Germany's two-year bond yield
down 1 bps to -0.355 percent, matching a record low
hit two weeks ago.
In another sign that expectations of further monetary
stimulus are underpinning short-dated euro zone bonds, the yield
on Italy's 12-month bill came in below zero at an auction on
Wednesday for the first time.
Germany sold 2.5 billion euros of five-year debt at an
average yield of -0.08 percent, down from -0.03 percent at an
auction a month ago.