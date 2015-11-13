LONDON Nov 13 Portugal's 10-year government
bond yield inched up on Friday, lagging euro zone peers before a
credit ratings review that has the potential to see Lisbon
ejected from the ECB's asset-purchase programme.
Canadian ratings agency DBRS releases its review on Portugal
later in the day against a backdrop of concerns that the
prospect of a leftist, anti-austerity government could endanger
a frail economic recovery.
Analysts say political upheaval in Lisbon, where left-wing
parties ousted Portugal's ruling centre-right on Tuesday, has
raised the risk of a downgrade from DBRS.
Such a move would deprive Portugal of its last investment
grade rating, leaving its debt ineligible for purchases under
quantitative easing by the European Central Bank.
"We are definitely getting worried about Portugal, but not
enough at this time to exit our position," said Jack McIntyre,
portfolio manager at Philadelphia-based Brandywine Global
Investment Management, who holds Portuguese government bonds.
"Removing some austerity is fine... as long as they appease
the one rating agency which still has them at investment grade,
and a downgrade raises the issue of whether the ECB...is going
to be able to buy their bonds," he said.
Yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds rose 1
basis point to 2.78 percent, holding near a four-month high hit
on Monday at 2.93 percent.
Most other euro zone bond yields fell, underpinned by
expectations of further easing by the ECB, possibly next month.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield dropped 2.8 bps to 0.58 percent.
Ten-year yields in Portugal have risen about 45 bps since
inconclusive election results on Oct. 4, in a sign that some
investors have turned bearish.
"I'm absolutely sure that hedge funds are positioning
themselves in view of the Portuguese situation, getting ready to
short-sell," said Pedro Azevedo, the CEO of Portugal's Lynx
Asset Managers, whose firm manages 203 million euros in assets,
including a small portion of Portuguese debt.
"When they start in a big way, spreads could widen a lot
more than they have until now."
Still, signs that the Socialist Party, which hopes to lead a
new leftist government, will maintain European budget
commitments and the prospect of further ECB monetary stimulus,
are positive signs for Portugal, some analysts said.
"It would be surprising if DBRS downgraded Portugal
outright, but they could change the outlook to fire a shot
across the bow," said Investec chief economist Philip Shaw.
(Additional Reporting by John Geddie and Daniel Alvarenga;
editing by John Stonestreet)