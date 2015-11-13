(Recasts, adds details)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Jemima Kelly

LONDON Nov 13 German 10-year government bond yields fell to their lowest in over a week on Friday after worse-than-expected euro zone growth data bolstered expectations that the European Central Bank will step up its monetary stimulus next month.

Preliminary numbers showed the euro zone economy expanded by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, undershooting expectations of economists polled by Reuters for 0.4 percent growth.

Yields on 10-year German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, dropped 5.1 bps to 0.56 percent, their lowest since Nov. 4.

Portugal's government bonds are likely to get some relief on Monday, with Canadian ratings agency DBRS having kept the southern European country's credit rating unchanged after markets closed.

Earlier, the gap between Lisbon's 10-year government bond yield and the German equivalent hit a four-month high of 223 basis points as investors fretted that Portugal could be downgraded - a move that could have led to its ejection from the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.

But having risen close to four-month highs, Portuguese yields later fell along with other European bonds, following data showing U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in October, suggesting a slowdown in consumer spending that could temper expectations of a strong pickup in fourth-quarter economic growth.

Portuguese yields have risen about 50 bps since inconclusive election results on Oct. 4, a sign that some investors have turned bearish. Left-wing parties ousted Portugal's ruling centre-right on Tuesday, prompting the fears of a downgrade.

"We are definitely getting worried about Portugal, but not enough at this time to exit our position," said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Philadelphia-based Brandywine Global Investment Management, who holds Portuguese government bonds.

Ten-year Portuguese yields closed 1.2 basis point lower on the day at 2.77 percent, having earlier hit 2.82 percent, close to Monday's four-month high of 2.93 percent.

In Spain, the gap between Catalonian bond yields and benchmark Spanish debt widened by about 5 bps after Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded Catalonia's credit rating.

Most other euro zone bond yields fell, underpinned by expectations of further ECB easing to shore up inflation amid falling commodity prices, possibly at its meeting next month.

"A major trigger over the last day has been the low oil price and the fall in commodity prices, which is fuelling the rate-cut speculation," said Alexander Aldinger, a rate strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.

The yield on 10-year Greek bonds hit an 11-month low of 7.33 percent. (Additional Reporting by John Geddie and Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Gareth Jones)