LONDON Nov 16 Euro zone bond yields dipped on
Monday as some investors took shelter in safe-haven debt after
Friday's attacks across Paris that killed more than 130 people.
Yields on two-year German bonds -- the top-rated debt in the
euro zone -- hit a record low of -0.38 percent,
while ten-year yields fell slightly to a two-week
low of 0.54 percent.
In what was a relatively contained reaction from markets,
the Japanese yen rallied and global stocks lagged.
"Following the terrorist attacks...it seems likely that - at
least temporarily - risky assets, that were under pressure
anyway, continue to trade with a weaker tone," RBC's chief
European macro strategist Peter Schaffrik said.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday's
suicide bombings and shootings, which also re-ignited a row over
Europe's refugee crisis. French warplanes pounded Islamic State
positions in Syria on Sunday.
While the social and economic repercussions of the attacks
may not yet be known, analysts are expecting only a short-term
impact in markets which have been buoyed by the prospect of
monetary easing from the European Central Bank.
Data on Monday is expected to show inflation in the bloc at
zero in the year to October, adding weight to bets that the ECB
may deliver an interest rate cut and/or an expansion of its
bond-buying programme at its meeting on Dec. 3.
Several ECB policymakers are due to speak on Monday,
including the bank's president Mario Draghi and vice president
Vitor Constâncio, and are expected to maintain a dovish stance .
While yields on most lower-rated euro zone bonds did not
fall as sharply as German equivalents, there were a few
stand-out performers.
Portuguese 10-year yields fell 5 bps to 2.73 percent
after ratings agency DBRS confirmed the country's
investment grade status on Friday, ensuring its debt remains
eligible for purchase by the ECB.
Portuguese yields rose sharply last week on fears that DBRS
may downgrade the country after leftist parties ousted the
centre-right government, paving the way for a Socialist-led
administration to end years of austerity.
Greek bonds -- the highest yielding in the bloc -- also held
firm on Monday as Athens appears closer to reaching a deal with
its creditors to unlock bailout cash.
The two sides have reached a deal on many, but not all,
issues, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Sunday. Disbursement of the loans could
come as early as Tuesday.
Greek 10-year yields were 2 bps lower at 7.31
percent in early trades.
