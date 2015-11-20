(Updates prices, adds comments)
By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters)- - Greek government bond yields
rose sharply on Friday, giving up early falls, as euphoria
surrounding the passing of a key reform bill gave way to
concerns about renewed political instability.
Greece's parliament approved the legislation on Thursday to
secure further aid from its international lenders, but Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras expelled two dissenting coalition
lawmakers after the vote. The government can now count on only
153 votes in the 300-seat chamber.
Greek two-year yields rose 60 basis points to 6.64 percent
, erasing falls seen earlier in the week.
"While we have had an agreement on the deal...some investors
are thinking that there may be some instability on the political
side in Greece now," Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat said.
Ten-year Greek bond yields rose 10 bps to 7.18 percent,
though they are more than 12 percentage points below levels seen
in July when concerns about a Greek exit from the euro zone were
at a peak.
They fell to their lowest in more than a year earlier this
week following news that Athens had reached an agreement with
its lenders on financial reforms, removing a major obstacle
holding up fresh bailout funds to the cash-strapped country.
"The big battle will be the first review (of the aid
programme) which is starting later this year, but in all
likelihood will be pushed way into next year," RBS rates
strategist Michael Michaelides said.
"It is too early to tell whether the government can survive
the first review, but my feeling is that it is going to be tough
because there will be big pressure from the European side to get
all the agreed reforms through."
Elsewhere, German two-year bond yields were pinned near
record lows following a strong hint from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi that further monetary stimulus is on its
way in December.
Speaking in Frankfurt, Draghi said the ECB is ready to act
quickly to boost anaemic inflation in the euro zone,
highlighting changes to its asset purchase programme and deposit
rate as possible tools. [ID: nL8N13F132]
"It's not the first time that Draghi has given such
comments; other ECB governing council members have given similar
comments and the latest ECB minutes also point in this
direction," said KBC rate strategist Mathias van der Jeugt.
"Since the previous ECB and Fed meetings, we've had a clear
policy divergence trade across markets with a significant
widening between rates in the U.S. and Europe."
The yield on two-year German bonds, the most
sensitive to interest rate speculation, briefly fell to -0.38
percent, matching a record low hit earlier this week.
Falling euro zone bond yields come at a time when Treasury
yields across the Atlantic have risen in anticipation of the
Federal Reserve hiking U.S. interest rates in December.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)