LONDON Nov 27 Euro zone government bond yields continued to creep lower on Friday, pinned down by a perception that the European Central Bank is set to deliver bold monetary easing measures next week.

The yield on interest-rate sensitive two-year German bonds hovered near this week's record low of minus 0.42 percent , suggesting markets have priced in a sizeable reduction in the ECB's -0.2 percent deposit rate.

Ten-year yields in France, and Germany both fell 1.5 basis points each to their lowest levels in about a month with Bund yields at 0.46 percent.

A renewed fall in yields and money market rates follow a story by Reuters earlier this week that the ECB is contemplating options such as staggered charges on banks hoarding cash.

That has triggered talk of aggressive action from the central bank as it battles low inflation in the euro area.

"The market is anticipating the ECB to act swiftly and decisively next week," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

"If you take the two-year Schatz yield as the benchmark for the deposit rate, the market expects a cut in the deposit rate by 20 bps to minus 0.40 percent, which we think is thinkable."

Analysts at Commerzbank said the ECB was likely to do "more rather than less," with the two-year Schatz yields likely to drop to minus 0.5 percent.

Overnight interbank lending rates dated for the ECB's Dec. 3 meeting are just below minus 0.28 percent, reflecting a view the bank will cut the deposit rate to as low as minus 0.35 percent.

A test of appetite for euro zone bonds could come later when Italy auctions medium- to long-term bonds. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)