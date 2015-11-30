(Updates throughout)
By Marius Zaharia and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Nov 30 While Mario Draghi has regularly
surprised financial markets, the European Central Bank president
will struggle to pull off another coup this week, so high are
investors' expectations for new policy measures to stimulate the
euro zone economy.
Markets are variously pricing in an interest rate cut, plus
an increase in the size, scope and length of the ECB's
quantitative easing (QE) programme of bond buying when its
Governing Council meets on Thursday.
Euro zone government bond yields crept higher on Monday,
with markets viewing bold easing measures as pretty much a done
deal. The euro hit a 7-1/2 month low at $1.0563, having lost 7
percent since the last ECB meeting on Oct. 22 due to
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will move in the opposite
direction - raising rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
European shares rose on the prospect of more stimulus as the
ECB tries to nudge up inflation closer to its target.
Money markets are expecting a cut of at least 10 basis
points in the ECB's deposit rate, while economists in a Reuters
poll predicted the bond-buying will be increased to 75 billion
euros a month from 60 billion.
Beyond that, there is talk of extending quantitative easing
(QE) beyond the current end date of September 2016, including
expanding from buying sovereign bonds to municipal debt and even
of non-performing or "bad" loans.
A two-tier deposit rate system, which Reuters revealed last
week was one of the options policymakers are considering, may
allow the ECB to cut even more aggressively.
After pushing short-term debt yields to record lows in the
past week - with even the five-year German bond yield falling
below the ECB's -0.20 percent deposit rate - investors are
wondering whether expectations have gone too far.
Since becoming ECB chief in 2011, Draghi has sprung a series
of surprises, first to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and then
to head off the risk of deflation and revive economic activity.
He launched long-term refinancing loans to encourage banks
to lend more into the economy, set up the bond-buying safety net
after promising in a 2012 speech to do "whatever it takes to
preserve the euro", and announced the current QE programme would
be worth one trillion euros.
But can he do it again?
"I'm not sure the ECB will be able to surprise us any more,"
said Natixis fixed income strategist Cyril Regnat. He expects a
20 billion euro increase in monthly debt purchases, a six-month
extension of QE and a 10 basis point deposit rate cut.
Euro zone yields were 1-3 basis points higher on Monday.
German 10-year Bund yields were up 2 basis
points at 0.47 percent, off a one-month low of 0.44 percent hit
on Friday. Two-year yields were flat at minus 0.40 percent,
while five-year yields were slightly higher at minus 0.185
percent.
EXPECTING "A LOT"
In money markets, euro zone overnight Eonia interbank
lending rates dated for the ECB's Dec. 3 meeting are
trading at minus 0.28 bps, reflecting expectations of deposit
rates between minus 0.30 percent and minus 0.35 percent.
Some analysts said a deposit rate of minus 0.35 percent
would be equivalent to -0.20/-0.50 percent rates in a system in
which half of the excess liquidity is charged at the current
rate and the other half is more heavily penalised.
"A lot has been priced into markets, which begs the question
as to whether the ECB has stoked policy expectations too far?,"
said Rabobank senior fixed income strategist Richard McGuire. He
expects a 15 basis point cut in the deposit rate, an extension
of QE into 2017 and a rise in monthly purchases by 20 billion.
Even with so much priced in, the most closely-watched gauge
of the market's long-term inflation expectations, the five-year,
five-year breakeven forward, remains at around
1.75 percent - below the ECB's target of euro zone annual
inflation below, but close to two percent.
Inflation is currently at just 0.1 percent.
The gauge, which shows where markets see 2025 inflation
forecasts in 2020, rebounded from about 1.56 percent at the end
of September, after Draghi signalled the ECB was mulling more
measures to ease policy. But it remains below this year's high
of about 1.86 percent.
German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other
European countries, rose by 0.3 percent on the year in November,
preliminary data showed on Monday.
"ALL IN"
German bonds with maturities of up to seven years held
negative yields and those with maturities out to September 2020
traded below the current -0.20 percent deposit rate. That makes
them ineligible for ECB bond purchases under the current QE
rules.
The ECB could avoid running out of bonds to buy if it adds
the debt of cities and regions to the programme, one step that
it is believed to be considering. Such a move would allow the
ECB to extend QE well into the second half of 2018, according to
private estimates.
"There is a sense that Draghi and colleagues are evaluating
all options and this should make for a very interesting meeting
on Thursday," said Mark Dowding, partner and co-head of
investment grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.
Regnat at Natixis said the ECB should keep some firepower
for later when it would be able to assess the impact of an
expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
While yields on two-year German bonds have fallen 10 bps in
the past month, two-year U.S. Treasury yields have
risen by a similar amount, pushing the gap between the two to
its widest in nine years, at around 135 bps.
"If they decide to go all in this week they will be out of
ammunition ... if the U.S. outlook changes and the euro does not
weaken that much," Regnat said.
(editing by David Stamp)