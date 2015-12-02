* Euro zone inflation 0.1 percent in November, below
forecast
* German yields reverse earlier rise
* Some say U.S.-German yield gap looks stretched
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON, Dec 2 German two-year yields hit record
lows on Wednesday after below-forecast inflation data in the
region dispersed any niggling doubts that the European Central
Bank may not fully deliver on expectations for aggressive
monetary easing this week.
Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro
increased by 0.1 percent last month, the same pace as in
October, and by less than the 0.2 percent forecast by 45
economists polled by Reuters.
Before the data, yields were higher across the euro zone
with analysts citing nervousness that ECB President Mario Draghi
may not unleash the amount of stimulus investors were hoping
for: a comprehensive package of rate cuts, additional sovereign
bond buying and purchases of other assets.
"Today's inflation figures have sealed that faith," Investec
chief economist Philip Shaw said.
He anticipated a six-month extension of the bond-buying
programme and a 20 bps cut in the deposit rate, while expanding
the pool of asset purchases and the introduction of a two-tier
deposit rate were also "nuances" that could be explored.
Two-year German yields fell to a record low of
minus 0.434 percent, while five-year yields dipped
below the ECB's minus 0.20 percent deposit rate, within a hair
of their troughs.
German 10-year Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, were flat at 0.47
percent. Other bond yields in the region fell 1-2 basis points.
Market measures of long-term consumer price growth have
risen to their highest since mid-July on the prospect for
inflation-boosting measures. There was only a slight dip
immediately after the data.
In the United States, data showed private employers boosted
hiring in November, signalling job growth is likely strong
enough to support the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike
in nearly a decade when policymakers meet later this month.
At 171 bps, the gap between German and U.S. 10-year yields
is very close to record highs hit earlier this year.
Some strategists caution that the transatlantic yield
divergence already looks too stretched.
"Even if we take into account further ECB and Fed policy
divergence, spreads in the long-end of the curve are too wide
and have limited exposure to further policy divergence," Mizuho
strategist Peter Chatwell said.
