* ECB expected to cut rates, supercharge QE
* Investors wary of yet another Mario Draghi surprise
* ECB decision to impact other central banks' policies
(Updates prices, adds new comment, munis)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 3 German two-year yields hit record
lows in deep negative territory on Thursday, with financial
markets expecting ECB President Mario Draghi to go full throttle
on inflation with a package of rate cuts and ramped-up bond
buying.
Draghi, who has a reputation of promising big and delivering
even more, has all but committed to action, leaving investors
guessing only on the combination of measures and their
aggressiveness.
Money markets are pricing in a cut of at least 10 basis
points in the European Central Bank's deposit rate to minus 30
basis points, while economists in a Reuters poll expect an
increase in asset-buying to 75 billion euros a month from 60
billion euros.
Other options include the introduction of a two-tier deposit
rate system, extending the quantitative programme (QE) beyond
September 2016, expanding the pool of eligible assets to include
municipal debt and even - a long shot - non-performing loans.
With a comprehensive package already in the price, investors
are wondering whether Draghi could disappoint for a change, but
they are not willing to bet on it.
The below-forecast November inflation data that came in at
0.1 percent turned many doubters into believers and short-term
German yields touched new record lows on Wednesday.
"The ECB is set to outperform strongly against
expectations," said G+ Economics chief economist and director
Lena Komileva.
KBC strategist Piet Lammens expects a 10 bps cut in the
deposit rate and an extra 20 billion euros a month of QE. He
labels his estimate "conservative".
"Draghi until now has always exceeded expectations and in
this context, we are a bit uneasy with our projection," Lammens
said. "On the other hand he has never massaged the market as he
has done this time ... so he may do less."
German two-year yields were up by less than a
basis point at minus 0.426 percent, having nudged an all-time
low of minus 0.434 percent on Wednesday. Five-year yields
were below the deposit rate at minus 0.206 percent
and less than 2 basis points away from their trough.
About one trillion euros of euro zone government bonds, or
about a fifth of the entire market, trade below the ECB's
deposit rate.
That means they are ineligible for ECB purchases. But if the
ECB adds municipal bonds to its QE programme, scarcity concerns
could ease, analysts say.
At 0.30 percent, the yield spread between a 5-year bond
issued by North Rhine-Westphalia, the German state with the most
outstanding debt, and that of its federal government equivalent
is in the middle of this year's 0.10-0.40 percent range.
But at 2.5 percent, the gap between Catalan and Spanish
5-year government bond yields has more than doubled since
mid-May on concerns over the region's separatist push.
"LOOKING FORWARD"
Ten-year Bund yields were flat at 0.48
percent. Most 10-year yields in the euro zone were less than 10
basis points away from their lowest levels since May.
"Draghi should still manage to beat expectations while also
leaving the door open for even more stimulus," said Commerzbank
rate strategist David Schnautz, who expects deposit rates at
minus 0.40 percent, a QE expansion by 20 billion as well as
changes to the composition and duration of the programme.
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday the ECB will cut its 2017
inflation forecast to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent, a similar
move to that projected in a Reuters poll.
The ECB's target of just below 2 percent is still considered
out of reach for the foreseeable future. A key market measure of
long-term inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year
breakeven forward, is just below 1.80 percent. The measure
, which shows where markets expect 2025 inflation
forecasts to be in 2020, usually trades above 2 percent when
investors expect the inflation to be on target.
While the ECB is ready to ease, the U.S. Federal Reserve is
seen as almost certain to hike rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she was "looking forward" to the
first such move in a decade.
At 139 basis points, the gap between German and U.S.
two-year yields is at its widest since 2006. Yellen speaks again
on Thursday and investors want to see her reaction to the ECB
measures.
"The ECB also faces the risk that an overfulfilment (of
market expectations) could prompt the Fed to defer its planned
rate lift-off," said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst at Bayerische
Landesbank.
Policymakers from Stockholm to Zurich were also widely
expected to be drawn into further dramatic domestic easing in
response to any aggressive ECB measures.
Spain sold bonds worth 3.9 billion euros, while France
issued 4.5 billion.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Mark Heinrich)