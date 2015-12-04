LONDON Dec 4 The gap between 10-year U.S. and
German bond yields narrowed to its tightest in about a month on
Friday, as investors bet that a divergence in monetary policy
between the ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve was unlikely to be
sustained.
Euro zone bond yields have fallen sharply in recent weeks on
talk of further stimulus from the European Central Bank while
U.S. Treasury yields have risen ahead of anticipated interest
rate hike from Fed this month.
The ECB on Thursday extended its asset-purchase programme by
six months and cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.30
percent. But the measures fell well short of the aggressive
easing many investors had hoped for from ECB President Mario
Draghi, who has over-delivered in the past.
As a result, euro zone money markets are not pricing in any
further cuts in the ECB's deposit rate in the near future.
"The rate cut yesterday was a disappointment but the view
that there would be sustained divergence between the Fed and the
ECB -- and by that I mean another cut by the ECB next year and
Fed hikes next year -- has been priced out," said ING senior
rates strategist Martin Van Vliet.
"December will be an unusual month where we see completely
opposite moves from the Fed and the ECB. I can see the ECB
staying on hold next year while the Fed hikes," he said.
The gap between 10-year yields U.S. and German yield spreads
stood at about 164 bps - its tightest since early November.
Yields on 10-year euro zone government bonds were flat to 1
bps higher, with German Bund yields up steady at
0.65 percent, having briefly touched a three-week high at 0.715
percent.
Italian bonds, which bore the brunt of the post-ECB sell-off
on Thursday, also briefly rose to a three-week high at 1.68
percent.
"There was always the possibility that expectations
surrounding yesterday's ECB meeting were going to be extremely
difficult to fulfil and investors paid the price of an ECB
president who over-promised in his recent rhetoric and
under-delivered," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at
CMC Markets UK, in a note.
Short-dated bond yields were flat to a touch lower,
reflecting some caution ahead of the closely watched U.S.
non-farm payrolls report out later on Friday and the outcome of
an OPEC meeting in Vienna.
The yield on two-year German bonds, which posted their
biggest daily rise in almost five years on Thursday, fell 1 bps
to -0.30 percent.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)