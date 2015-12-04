LONDON Dec 4 The gap between 10-year U.S. and German bond yields narrowed to its tightest in about a month on Friday, as investors bet that a divergence in monetary policy between the ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve was unlikely to be sustained.

Euro zone bond yields have fallen sharply in recent weeks on talk of further stimulus from the European Central Bank while U.S. Treasury yields have risen ahead of anticipated interest rate hike from Fed this month.

The ECB on Thursday extended its asset-purchase programme by six months and cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.30 percent. But the measures fell well short of the aggressive easing many investors had hoped for from ECB President Mario Draghi, who has over-delivered in the past.

As a result, euro zone money markets are not pricing in any further cuts in the ECB's deposit rate in the near future.

"The rate cut yesterday was a disappointment but the view that there would be sustained divergence between the Fed and the ECB -- and by that I mean another cut by the ECB next year and Fed hikes next year -- has been priced out," said ING senior rates strategist Martin Van Vliet.

"December will be an unusual month where we see completely opposite moves from the Fed and the ECB. I can see the ECB staying on hold next year while the Fed hikes," he said.

The gap between 10-year yields U.S. and German yield spreads stood at about 164 bps - its tightest since early November.

Yields on 10-year euro zone government bonds were flat to 1 bps higher, with German Bund yields up steady at 0.65 percent, having briefly touched a three-week high at 0.715 percent.

Italian bonds, which bore the brunt of the post-ECB sell-off on Thursday, also briefly rose to a three-week high at 1.68 percent.

"There was always the possibility that expectations surrounding yesterday's ECB meeting were going to be extremely difficult to fulfil and investors paid the price of an ECB president who over-promised in his recent rhetoric and under-delivered," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note.

Short-dated bond yields were flat to a touch lower, reflecting some caution ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report out later on Friday and the outcome of an OPEC meeting in Vienna.

The yield on two-year German bonds, which posted their biggest daily rise in almost five years on Thursday, fell 1 bps to -0.30 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)